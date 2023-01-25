Slide 1 of 6: Although there's been a lot of breakthroughs in cancer prevention and treatments, it's still the second leading cause of death in the United States and colon cancer is the fourth most common type for men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While a small percentage of cases are due to non-modifiable factors such as family history, the majority is thought to stem from lifestyle choices like smoking, lack of exercise and poor diet, the UTSouthwestern Medical Center says. "Colon cancer diagnoses (around 70 percent) are considered random or sporadic and non-hereditary, without a known etiology.Risk factors for sporadic colon cancer include:–Inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease–Diets high in fat and/or low in fiber–Smoking/tobacco use–Physical inactivity and/or obesity–Type 2 diabetes"It's not uncommon to have colon cancer and not realize it because signs often don't appear until later stages. And with colon cancer on the rise in people under 50, colon cancer is an even more serious health issue. However, there is good news. "About 90 percent of colorectal cancers and deaths are thought to be preventable. In addition to regular colorectal cancer screenings, exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce your risk of colorectal cancer," The University of California San Francisco states.

