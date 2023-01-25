ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Opening Date Set For Paramus Launch Of Popular Brazilian Steakhouse

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXLt2_0kR7yEwK00

An opening date has been announced for Fogo de Chão, a popular Brazilian steakhouse launching its first New Jersey restaurant in Paramus.

The two-story all-you-can-experience eatery will open its Paramus doors in the Garden State Plaza on Monday, Feb. 13 — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In addition to an indoor bar and upstairs lounge, the restaurant has an open-air churrasco grill right in the middle of its dining room, allowing guests to watch while the chefs “demonstrate the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher and grill a variety of fire-roasted meats,” reads the website.

Fogo de Chão will also feature an all-day Happy Hour in the bar area and dining room with $5 Brazilian Beers, $7 South American Wines, and $9 Brazilian-Inspired Cocktails.

The chain has two more restaurants coming to the Garden State as well — one in Wayne, and one in the Bridgewater Commons expected to open “by November,” according to NJ.com.

Follow Fogo de Chão on Facebook for more updates.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd Unit B2, Paramus, NJ 07652

