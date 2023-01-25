ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiG0N_0kR7yD3b00

Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County Police Department received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station involving a vehicle that had gone off the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2019 Lexus IS350 off of the road, investigators said. First responders were able to extract one teen, who was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains there as of Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Police say that the driver and backseat passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators at the Fairfax Police Department, at the time of the crash, the Lexus was traveling over 100 mph. Detectives also determined that the car was airborne for more than 130 feet before coming to a rest off the roadway.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Investigators noted that due to Virginia law, "police departments are prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided. The code prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.”

Comments / 16

Cat Overzat
3d ago

Mommy and daddy need to think before they let a child drive their car….it’s a game to them…this is what happens…

Reply
13
Meg Barber
2d ago

I KNEW IT! People have been complaining about how dangerous that road is after this crash. I've driven this road several times and if you go the speed limit and pay attention, you'll be fine. I knew the teens were probably at fault somehow. And yep! She was. Going over 100 mph will do it to you! And not wearing a seatbelt?! Sounds like the error lies with the parents and the teen. Driving is a very serious activity. Don't let your kid drive if they can't handle it. Also, at just 16, it's against the law in Virginia to have 2 teen passengers with you if you're just goofing around.

Reply
5
Cat Overzat
3d ago

Again parents need to take responsibility …teens are reckless and very immature….Lexus…really?

Reply(1)
10
Related
WHSV

Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Madison County has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police. They said around 8:30 p.m., a Waynesboro police officer spotted Joseph Jenkins, 35, driving the Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested

Triangle, Va. - A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested. On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Police investigate potential stabbing

The Winchester Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that occurred on Thursday around 4:30 pm in the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street. Officers responded to a report of an altercation where they spoke with a 27 year old female victim who claimed she was in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC Washington

Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast

D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby

(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: 4-year-old shot in DC, walked to hospital

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a preschooler walked into a D.C. hospital Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for reports of a walk-in victim. DC police said a four-year-old girl was shot. She was found conscious and breathing, according to police. She was suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Boy Dead, Second Child Hospitalized After East Baltimore House Fire (VIDEO)

One young boy is dead and another remains in the hospital after an early morning fire broke out in a Baltimore row home. Fire officials say that first responders were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street, where there were reports of a house on fire with dark, heavy smoke billowing through the air in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range

ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

“Z” vandal in Stafford arrested

Recently, many Stafford residents have noticed spray painted Z’s around North Stafford. We are happy to report the vandalizer has been identified and arrested. On January 22nd at approximately 5:31 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a vandalism. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z. This would be the first incident of graffiti in Stafford. Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office) sign.
STAFFORD, VA
Inside Nova

State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
465K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy