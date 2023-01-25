Read full article on original website
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
'The Young and the Restless' might face budget cuts as CBS and Paramount look to cut costs, and it might mean Diane's days are numbered.
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the writers could be considering killing off an iconic character for the 50th- anniversary episode, which will air in March. Doug Davidson, the actor who plays Paul Williams, tweeted that if the writers kill off his character, it would be "hurtful" and wouldn't answer any questions about Paul.
Mishael Morgan was a mainstay on "The Young and the Restless" from 2013 to 2022 (via Soap Central). She originated the role of brash and sassy Hilary Curtis and went on to have a great deal of success with that character. However, after Hilary was abruptly killed off, Morgan returned to the soap as her powerhouse attorney twin sister, Amanda Sinclair, which she played until her exit late last year (via Soaps.com). Prior to that, the actor's appearances on the show gradually became less frequent, leaving many viewers questioning her status on the soap.
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Weeks after Sonya Eddy unexpectedly passed away, producers of ABC’s “General Hospital” have formally announced plans to dedicate a special episode set to air in late March that will honor the actress who had portrayed Epiphany Johnson on the series since 2006. At the conclusion of the...
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
He has been at the helm of Wheel of Fortune for four decades, but Pat Sajak hasn’t done it alone. The iconic game show star’s longtime wife, Lesly Brown, has been by his side throughout the majority of his run in showbiz. When Did Pat Sajak Marry His...
Will either Adam Ruzek or Kim Burgess die in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10? Actors Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger wouldn't be surprised.
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
Here's the real reason why 'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake decided to quit playing Miss Kitty Russell on the popular Western show.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester is a popular character from the CBS soap opera.
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
