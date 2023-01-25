ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.
msn.com

Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current savings in our brokerage account are $700,000. Our individual retirement account (IRA) totals $1.4 million. Our Roth is worth $400,000. We both anticipate living to age 90. At our age, is it too late to do a Roth conversation?
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
WALB 10

Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of the omnibus spending bill, President Biden signed into law the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022 which consist of significant changes to Americans’ retirement plans. Experts recommend you first reach out to your employer or a financial professional about your personal retirement plans...
SmartAsset

Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes

The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
wealthinsidermag.com

How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTEN.com

Four Retirement Withdrawal Strategies

Withdrawing money the right way matters. We often talk about how to save for retirement. That is, after all, essential business for everyone during their working life. Whether you follow the 60/40 strategy, put your money into real estate or simply buy up all the S&P 500 index shares you can, how you save for retirement matters. There are plenty of things to consider before deciding on the right withdrawal strategy You may also want to work with a financial advisor who can help you set up the right retirement withdrawal strategy.

