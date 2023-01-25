At least three people died and four more were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday morning in a Los Angeles suburb, The Associated Press reported, in what has become California's fourth mass shooting in January 2023 alone. According to AP, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest. The area is among L.A.'s most affluent neighborhoods — data collected by the Los Angeles Times in 2008 showed the median household income was $169,282, or about $233,000 in 2023 dollars. No significant details on the shooting have been made available. Of the seven people who were shot, police...

