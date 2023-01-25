Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove girls basketball cruises by General Trass, Sterlington boys hold off Richwood in overtime
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lady tigers roll past General Trass by a huge night from 8th grader Caroline Bradley, she finished with 19 points (19-13). Sterlington went to-toe-toe with Richwood and came out on top, 87 to 82.
Saints legend Drew Brees donates helmets to ULM softball
ULM softball received a giant gift from a Louisiana legend. Drew Brees donated three autographed Saints helmets to the program. According to a tweet, the helmets will be used for an upcoming fundraiser for the team.
West Monroe Sports and Events Complex could be delayed due to flooring issues
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is planned to be finished this fall, but local officials believe the venue’s debut will probably be postponed. According to Alana Cooper from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the region’s tourism bureau, the sports complex’s flooring required adjusting to the local temperature, which was not taken […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Great Scott: Former Tech star leads Eagles into NFC Championship game
EDITORS NOTE: Boston Scott is in his 5th year with the Philadelphia Eagles after an all-conference career with Louisiana Tech. He will lead the Eagles into this week’s NFC Championship title game against San Francisco. The former Bulldog walk-on helped lead Louisiana Tech to four bowl game wins in four years in Ruston.
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Project
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:30 PM Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will announce the broken ground on the Lee Avenue Street Improvements Project. The location of this event is 300 Forrest Avenue, which is behind Fire Station No. 4.
Accident issues on Winnsboro Road causes residents to take action
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed. Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us […]
KNOE TV8
Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe Police searching for a 14-year-old juvenile
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Anaihia Frazier. According to deputies, Frazier was last seen by a family member on January 23, 2023, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket over a brown romper and pink Vans shoes. If you know the whereabouts of the […]
Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested. Monroe, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana reportedly discovered 113 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of possession with intent to distribute and improper lane usage. The...
KNOE TV8
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At approximately 11:33 […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Search warrants reveal drugs at two Ruston locations
Three men are in custody on multiple drug charges after the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed two search warrants in Ruston Wednesday. Nicholas D. Moore, 30, Ladarius D. Winzer, 41, and Miketavious Dice, 33, were present at a Larson Street residence when the search warrant was executed. An affidavit supporting the arrests by a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff assigned to LPNET stated the house “was obviously the site of a large, organized illegal drug operation.”
monroefreepress.com
Tension over election disrupts NAACP meeting; Brown in tears
The regular meeting of the N.A.A.C.P. abruptly ended Thursday night after tempers flared, resulting in accusations, shouting, and one woman stepping outside in tears. As the Ouachita Parish Branch of the N.A.A.C.P. met at the Benoit Recreation Center for its regular meeting Thursday night, tension developed in the aftermath of the installation of new officers for the two-year term ending in 2025.
