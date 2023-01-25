ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Sports and Events Complex could be delayed due to flooring issues

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is planned to be finished this fall, but local officials believe the venue’s debut will probably be postponed. According to Alana Cooper from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the region’s tourism bureau, the sports complex’s flooring required adjusting to the local temperature, which was not taken […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Great Scott: Former Tech star leads Eagles into NFC Championship game

EDITORS NOTE: Boston Scott is in his 5th year with the Philadelphia Eagles after an all-conference career with Louisiana Tech. He will lead the Eagles into this week’s NFC Championship title game against San Francisco. The former Bulldog walk-on helped lead Louisiana Tech to four bowl game wins in four years in Ruston.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Project

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:30 PM Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will announce the broken ground on the Lee Avenue Street Improvements Project. The location of this event is 300 Forrest Avenue, which is behind Fire Station No. 4.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Accident issues on Winnsboro Road causes residents to take action

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed. Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.    At approximately 11:33 […]
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Search warrants reveal drugs at two Ruston locations

Three men are in custody on multiple drug charges after the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed two search warrants in Ruston Wednesday. Nicholas D. Moore, 30, Ladarius D. Winzer, 41, and Miketavious Dice, 33, were present at a Larson Street residence when the search warrant was executed. An affidavit supporting the arrests by a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff assigned to LPNET stated the house “was obviously the site of a large, organized illegal drug operation.”
RUSTON, LA
monroefreepress.com

Tension over election disrupts NAACP meeting; Brown in tears

The regular meeting of the N.A.A.C.P. abruptly ended Thursday night after tempers flared, resulting in accusations, shouting, and one woman stepping outside in tears. As the Ouachita Parish Branch of the N.A.A.C.P. met at the Benoit Recreation Center for its regular meeting Thursday night, tension developed in the aftermath of the installation of new officers for the two-year term ending in 2025.

