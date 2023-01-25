Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
City of Madison hosts Salt Awareness Week
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison, in partnership with Wisconsin Salt Wise, hosted local experts Jan. 23-27 for Salt Awareness Week to educate the community about the harmful effects of salt on the environment. The event featured a week of live webinars from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and University of Maryland...
The ultimate guide to secondhand shopping in Madison
Every secondhand shop I’ve ever experienced has the same smell. Some would call that first inward breath a mix of musky and dusty — I call it well-loved. Each storefront is full of wares someone else may have cherished, looking for a new home. Sometimes those shops are stacked floor to ceiling, while others are meticulously curated. Either way, a treasure hunt ensues for those eager to dive in.
Robert J. "Bob" Gamer
MADISON- Robert J. “Bob” Gamer, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, with his family and cat, Enzo, by his side. He was born on June 21, 1945, in Madison, the son of Roy and Frances (Muetz) Gamer. He graduated from East High School in 1963,...
Anthony John "Tony" Hoffman
MADISON - Anthony John “Tony” Hoffman, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on July 31, 1945, in the Town of Burke, Wis., the son of Benjamin and Susan (Hornung) Hoffman. Tony graduated from Madison East High...
Michael Perry has never stopped hustling
I first tracked Michael Perry down nearly a quarter century ago when I was writing a daily newspaper column for The Capital Times. I’d been seeing his byline in various magazines, some obscure, some less so. Then, in April 1999, Perry published a piece in Esquire, a wonderful story about being a volunteer firefighter in New Auburn, a small Wisconsin village north of Eau Claire.
Donald "Don" Richmond
Donald “Don” Richmond, age 94, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. He was born on May 15, 1928, in Arlington, Wis., to Walter and Minnie (Zunker) Richmond. Don married Annabelle Hanson in 1948 and they raised six children together. He worked as a salesman for Frito-Lay for 30 years, retiring in 1990. After the death of his second wife, Helen, he married Norma Payne on April 27, 2002, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
Badgers lose rematch with Illinois as slump continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Badgers had a chance to get back on track and avenge a Jan. 7 loss to Illinois on Saturday. They did neither as the Illini won 61-51. Illinois forward Matthew Mayer caused the most problems for the Badgers, recording 26 points and shooting 9-19 from the field.
Dolores Rose Liegel
Dolores Rose Liegel, age 88, of Spring Green, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was born on September 2, 1934, in Plain, WI, to her parents John and Mary Hetzel. After graduating from St. Luke’s High School, Dolores worked as a secretary for Edward Kraemer and Sons. She married Florian “Duffy” Liegel on October 7, 1953.
A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR
On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
John “Jack” Edl
John “Jack” Edl, 80, of Middleton, Wis., and Naples, Fla., passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at University of Wisconsin Hospital. Always a good friend, Jack gave his heart to his university, his work, his dogs, his beloved Margo, and everyone drawn to his extraordinary talent and kindness. A native of Lake Geneva, Jack was a proud 1965 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison. President of Delta Tau Delta as a student, he served throughout his life on the Athletic Board, the Alumni Association, the UW Foundation, and the Bascom Hill Society.
ALERT DAY today for accumulating snow, then bitterly cold by Monday night - Greg
An ALERT DAY is in the forecast through tonight for snow accumulations of three to seven inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Much colder temperatures are expected to follow this winter event. PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS:. Snow will continue through this evening, with two to four inches likely...
Wisconsin Dells runs by Wautoma to sit alone atop the SCC
Longtime employee voices concerns about potential Portage, Fennimore Energizer plant closures
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Union representatives set up outside the Energizer plant in Portage Thursday, a week after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters claimed the battery manufacturer plans to close the facility and another in Fennimore. As uncertainty swirls within both communities, John Jerome, a longtime employee at the Portage plant,...
Madison Streets Division says travel will be difficult as snow continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division is treating roads across the city, but said travel will be difficult because of ongoing snowfall. Officials said 32 plow trucks are circling the city's salt routes, and will continue throughout the day. However, the trucks are not applying salt because it is too cold to be effective.
Latest donation for Dane County workforce center puts it one step closer to opening
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Thanks to a $1.5 million donation by Madison non-profit Ascendium, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is one step closer to becoming a reality. "We almost had a party when we found out that they were going to support at that...
Lint buildup blamed for extensive fire in Madison laundromat's ventilation system
MADISON, Wis. -- A laundromat on Madison's isthmus had to shut down for more than an hour Thursday after lint buildup led to a fire in the building's ventilation system. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the laundromat on the 700 block of E. Johnson St. just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a customer at the laundromat reported seeing flames as he got ready to take his clothes out of the dryer.
Big second half pushes Sun Prairie West past Janesville Craig
All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night
MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
SB US Highway 14 reopened south of Beltline following crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 have reopened south of the Madison Beltline Friday night following an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. As of 8:50 p.m., the scene was cleared. A WisDOT traffic camera...
