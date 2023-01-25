Every secondhand shop I’ve ever experienced has the same smell. Some would call that first inward breath a mix of musky and dusty — I call it well-loved. Each storefront is full of wares someone else may have cherished, looking for a new home. Sometimes those shops are stacked floor to ceiling, while others are meticulously curated. Either way, a treasure hunt ensues for those eager to dive in.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO