Michigan State

WNEM

First Alert Weather Day: Quick accumulating snow tonight, travel impacts expected for some.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Winter Weather Advisories are in place for all of Mid-Michigan (other than Roscommon County) starting this afternoon going into tonight through tomorrow morning ahead of a quick hitting storm system aimed at Mid-Michigan tonight. We have also declared today (8PM tonight through 8AM tomorrow morning) to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for heavy accumulating snow overnight leading to travel impacts Sunday morning.
Yahoo!

Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
WILX-TV

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10. Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10. Snowy Wednesday. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:59 AM EST. First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
fox2detroit.com

Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
