Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 28-29
Winter Weather Advisories are up once again for much of Mid-Michigan this weekend, with a broad range of snowfall totals expected - from more than half a foot to barely anything - depending on where you are. Comparing the Forecasts. According to the National Weather Service, a broad swath of...
Michigan’s weekend: Another widespread several-inch snow for southern half of state
A swath of snow should move across the southern half of Lower Michigan this weekend. We have more accumulating snow on the way. This will again be a widespread steady snow tracking through southern Lower starting Saturday and ending by midday Sunday. Here is the radar forecast, showing you the...
WNEM
First Alert Weather Day: Quick accumulating snow tonight, travel impacts expected for some.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Winter Weather Advisories are in place for all of Mid-Michigan (other than Roscommon County) starting this afternoon going into tonight through tomorrow morning ahead of a quick hitting storm system aimed at Mid-Michigan tonight. We have also declared today (8PM tonight through 8AM tomorrow morning) to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for heavy accumulating snow overnight leading to travel impacts Sunday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating snow forecasted this weekend in Metro Detroit: How much to expect and when
4Warn Weather – We anticipate more snow chances later this afternoon and evening (mainly after 4pm) as a clipper system sweeps west to east across the Great Lakes. We will add a little fresh snow to the snowpack on the ground. Estimating a widespread light snowfall of around an inch. Highs today will top out in the mid-30s.
fox2detroit.com
More snowmakers on the way for Southeast Michigan this weekend
(FOX 2) - After starting the month with three weeks of no snow, boy have we caught up this week!. After Wednesday's snow storm, we continue to keep the snow in our weekend forecast. We wake up to an icy and frigid Friday start with temperatures in the low 20s.
Yahoo!
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
WILX-TV
First Alert Weather Day for Saturday
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10. Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10. Snowy Wednesday. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:59 AM EST. First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan
(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
fox2detroit.com
Earlier sunrises, later sunsets -- Here's how much daylight Metro Detroit is gaining each day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If the cold, snow, and darkness have you down, there's a bit of positivity – we are gaining daylight every day. Sunrises are getting earlier, while sunsets are getting later. From this point forward, we gain more than 2 minutes of day length daily. Through...
WILX-TV
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
National parks along Lake Superior to be first to fully decarbonize
The five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize buildings and vehicles within four years, a challenging goal meant to match the urgent need for climate action. The Lake Superior national parks are expected to be the first nationwide to comprehensively decarbonize, which means to eliminate carbon-dioxide...
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
Did you awake Wednesday to the sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping snow off the concrete? Or were you the early risers doing the waking to get a jump start on what weather forecasters have predicted is sure to be a long, challenging day for snow plows? With 6-8 inches of snow forecast, here's news from the rest of the day: ...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
