Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate
A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire
The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history. However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Panthers hire big-name head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
Ohio State football legend joins Buckeyes coaching staff
A former Ohio State Buckeyes great joined the team’s coaching staff on Friday. Former linebacker James Laurinaitis, a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus, will coach on the Buckeyes’ staff in 2023. “Back to the Brotherhood,” the Buckeyes’ football Twitter account posted on Friday afternoon to great fanfare. Back to the Brotherhood 👀🌰 pic.twitter.com/ZC0TeWS8tC — Ohio Read more... The post Ohio State football legend joins Buckeyes coaching staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colts Made One of the Best Free-Agent Moves of the Offseason
The Indianapolis Colts are being applauded for their signing of free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore last offseason.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
nfltraderumors.co
Steve Wilks Plans To Coach Elsewhere After Being Passed Over For Panthers HC Job
According to Tom Pelissero, former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks plans to coach elsewhere in 2023 after the team elected to hire Frank Reich instead. Wilks did an incredible job leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record after he took over early in the season. He should have some options...
Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator: Joe Burrow has six eyes around his head
There’s no question that Joe Burrow is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. Despite still being
NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday
The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals. According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
Ed-itorial: Nielsen departure not good look for Saints
The Saints lost a good football coach Friday, when co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen left for Atlanta. The move is a promotion for Nielsen, who will coordinate the Atlanta defense. If he does well there, Nielsen is a potentially a head coach candidate in the near future. Nielsen and co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard did a solid […]
Tyrann Mathieu’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Relationship With Sydni Paige Russell
Tyrann Mathieu is a football player for the New Orleans Saints. He is in a romance with Sydni Paige Russell. Tyrann recently was one of several Saints players who received votes for the Associated Press 2022 All-Pro teams. Tyrann Mathieu, 30, and Sydni Paige Russell have led quite the romance...
