Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Ohio State football legend joins Buckeyes coaching staff

A former Ohio State Buckeyes great joined the team’s coaching staff on Friday. Former linebacker James Laurinaitis, a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus, will coach on the Buckeyes’ staff in 2023. “Back to the Brotherhood,” the Buckeyes’ football Twitter account posted on Friday afternoon to great fanfare. Back to the Brotherhood 👀🌰 pic.twitter.com/ZC0TeWS8tC — Ohio Read more... The post Ohio State football legend joins Buckeyes coaching staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.  On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Greg McElroy Addresses Ryan Day Speculation

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes came closer than any team in college football to beating eventual national champion Georgia in 2022. But amid speculation that Day faces significant pressure to win it all in 2023, Greg McElroy has decided to address the situation. Appearing on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

'Too good an opportunity': USFL explains move to Detroit, Ford Field

Detroit — In 1983, the Michigan Panthers took the Metro Detroit football scene by storm, drawing 60,000 for a playoff game at the Pontiac Silverdome, and later winning the first United States Football League championship. Forty years later, the Panthers are coming home. The second coming of the USFL...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

2025 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery back at Kentucky this weekend

Findlay (Ohio) four-star 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery has been busy on the recruiting trail over the past year. He has already taken numerous campus visits as one of the country’s top sophomore quarterbacks, tripping to Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Clemson and more. This weekend, he’ll...
LEXINGTON, KY

