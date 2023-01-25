Read full article on original website
Related
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
“It hurt enough that I never dunked again” - Oscar Robertson on why he never slammed the ball in an NBA game
Instead of dunking, Robertson opted to bait a foul from defenders for and-1 opportunities.
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
Texas 4-star pledge Hunter Moddon ready to see LSU
Houston (Tex.) Clear Lake four-star athlete Hunter Moddon was re-offered by LSU and this weekend, he'll check out Baton Rouge.
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Jackson State adds another victory, beating Grambling
Angel Jackson finished with a double-double and led the Lady Tigers to victory against Grambling State. The post Jackson State adds another victory, beating Grambling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Louisiana Basketball Coach Bob Marlin Partners With American Cancer Society to Help Fight Cancer
Louisiana Ragin Cajun head basketball coach Bob Marlin announced today that he would be partnering with the American Cancer Society. Marlin pledged to donate one hundred dollars for every three-pointer made in the Cajuns' next two games. The Cajuns are set to face Troy and Georgia Southern in those two...
Legendary Basketball Broadcaster Dies
One of the all-time legends of sports broadcasting has left us. We have received word that legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died. His son announced the passing of his father in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”
Kolaj Cobbins, Louisiana 4-star linebacker, down to 6
Pulling Louisiana talent away from the LSU Tigers can be a difficult feat, but five schools still have a shot at Destrehan High School four-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins after he announced his top six Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound 'backer, rated the nation's No. 205 overall prospect and No. 3 ...
Comments / 0