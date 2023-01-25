Read full article on original website
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
1470 WMBD
Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County have released the name of the victim in Saturday morning’s fatal accident on Interstate 74. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says preliminary autopsy results on Tammy Odom, 50, of Peoria, show she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident.
Two teens involved in fatal shooting in Decatur
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
newschannel20.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
WAND TV
Man arrested in relation to shooting of Champaign 12-year-old
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man is in custody following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting that injured a 12-year-old. Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, was arrested on January 31 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force. A release from Champaign...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
WAND TV
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
newschannel20.com
Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
WAND TV
Rewards now up to $6,500 for answers leading to the death of dog found in crate
MACON COUNTY, ILL. (WAND) - The reward total has reached over $6,000 as more organizations have offered funds to help lead to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning a dog in a ditch near Forsyth. In late January, a local resident found a dead, abandoned dog south of...
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC
A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
WAND TV
Four people displaced after weekend fire in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were displaced after a fire Saturday in Mattoon. Mattoon firefighters were called to a one and a half story home that was divided into two apartments in the 2400 block of Richmond around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Everyone had made it out by the time...
newschannel20.com
Man dead after single vehicle crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 8:15 a.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash. Responding deputies located a truck on the south side of Andrew Street Road in a field.
Urbana Police looking for wig thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
newschannel20.com
18-year-old dies after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
