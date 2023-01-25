ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County have released the name of the victim in Saturday morning’s fatal accident on Interstate 74. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says preliminary autopsy results on Tammy Odom, 50, of Peoria, show she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested in relation to shooting of Champaign 12-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man is in custody following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting that injured a 12-year-old. Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, was arrested on January 31 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force. A release from Champaign...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
MACON COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC

A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Four people displaced after weekend fire in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were displaced after a fire Saturday in Mattoon. Mattoon firefighters were called to a one and a half story home that was divided into two apartments in the 2400 block of Richmond around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Everyone had made it out by the time...
MATTOON, IL
newschannel20.com

Man dead after single vehicle crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 8:15 a.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash. Responding deputies located a truck on the south side of Andrew Street Road in a field.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police looking for wig thief

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

18-year-old dies after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

