Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday shared what he thinks is one of the keys to making a deep playoff run in the NFL, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appears to agree with the theory.

At his season-ending press conference, Beane was asked about the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps and whether he sees anything to suggest “that’s a trend (the Bengals

need to kind of adapt to.” Beane pointed out how Joe Burrow is playing on a rookie contract, which allows the Bengals to spend money in other places. He also said he would not want the Bills to “suck bad enough to be able to get Ja’Marr Chase.”

“You’ve gotta go through some lean years to do that. … Those guys are on their rookie deals,” Beane said. “We’re paying Stefon Diggs a pretty hefty number. We’re paying Josh Allen a pretty hefty number. So, there are the constraints of the (salary) cap, but they have a really good team and some good young players.”

While many felt the comment was a bitter one from Beane after Buffalo lost in the Divisional Round for the second straight season, Parsons thought the GM raised a good point. The star pass-rusher pointed out that Patrick Mahomes is the only starting quarterback of the four remaining playoff teams who is not on a rookie contract.

“Besides mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take!” Parsons wrote.

Quarterback is by far the most expensive position in football. It goes without saying that not paying a QB top dollar allows a team to spend more money elsewhere and build a better roster, but you also have to draft the right players.

For every Burrow and Chase, there are countless busts who never amount to anything in the NFL. The Bengals and any other team in a similar position deserve credit for drafting well, even if roster construction will become more complicated once their quarterbacks sign their second contracts.

Parsons on Sunday seemed to float another theory about why the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers . That one is probably the bigger concern in Dallas.

The post Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Andy Garrett
1d ago

He needs to just keep his thoughts to himself and figure out a way to make himself a better player. He always seems to have something to say, but when your team is eliminated, it makes your opinions irrelevant.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

