Cowboy Bebop co-creator Shinichiro Watanabe says the Netflix series isn't the anime, though he didn't watch past the opening scene. It was back in December 2021 when we learned that the adventures of John Cho's Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir's Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda's Faye Valentine would be ending with only one season, with Netflix canceling its live-action adaptation of the popular anime Cowboy Bebop after only one season. From a television perspective, the creative team produced an excellent series that was fun, sexy & dangerous in all the ways we wanted it to be. But from the start of casting (for example, when Pineda was criticized for not meeting the unrealistic physical characteristics of her anime counterpart) forward, a large contingent of anime fans wasn't buying into anything that wasn't a direct adaptation (apparently, regardless of whether or not that would actually work on television). Now, anime co-creator Shinichiro Watanabe has weighed in on the matter during an interview with Forbes. And from the sounds of it, he didn't need to actually watch it to know that it "would not be 'Cowboy Bebop.'"

1 DAY AGO