Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dan Harmon eerily foreshadowed Justin Roiland’s downfall over five years ago
As Adult Swim and the huge Rick and Morty fanbase struggle to micro-manage the controversy surrounding Justin Roiland and the domestic violence allegations leveled against him, the internet finds an old interview of his creative partner Dan Harmon foreshadowing his downfall by warning people that your heroes aren’t who you think they are.
wegotthiscovered.com
This old Justin Roiland video might be all Adult Swim needs to find a new voice for Rick and Morty
The search for Rick and Morty’s newest voice actors is on the way after Adult Swim announced Rick and Morty will receive a seventh season without Justin Roiland. While it’s currently unknown who will be replacing Roiland to voice the two main characters (and some of the side ones), an old video has resurfaced that might contain suggestions for the perfect replacement.
"Lost in Space": Trouble Behind-the-Scenes of the Sci-Fi TV Classic
Producer Irwin Allen is known for several hit movies and TV shows, namely the 1972 epic feature film, The Poseidon Adventure, and the original Lost in Space series, which initially aired on CBS from 1965 to 1968.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon
Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adult Swim announces ‘Rick and Morty’ will continue without Justin Roiland
It has been a tumultuous few weeks for Justin Roiland. The star recently appeared in court for domestic violence allegations, and several people have come forward saying that the creator acted inappropriately toward them, with some posting pictures of DMs they say Roiland sent. This has left fans of Rick and Morty wondering what will happen to the show, and today Adult Swim broke their silence on the issue, confirming that the show will move ahead without Roiland’s input.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ creator Justin Roiland defending the tweets that made Disney fire James Gunn is a bad look in hindsight
The Rick and Morty fandom has been crushed by the ongoing allegations and accusations being leveled at co-creator Justin Roiland, which began last week when he was faced with domestic violence charges. Upon further investigation by online sleuths, a string of historical tweets emerged that painted Roiland in an increasingly...
CNET
HBO Cancels DC Superhero Shows 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans'
DC superhero shows Doom Patrol and Titans have been canceled by HBO Max. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC movies and TV, say the decision had already been made when they took charge. Maybe it's to make room for Succession season 4 (which just dropped a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans share hilarious auditions to be Justin Roiland’s replacement voice
A few short hours ago, we learned that Adult Swim had cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, and the showrunner would no longer be involved in the series going forward, which is set to continue for at least a seventh season. Naturally, Roiland left a bit of...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' co-creator made a major change from the video game so we'd be able to see Pedro Pascal's face
"If we wanted to treat it realistically, and there are spores near, characters would wear gas masks all the time," the series' writer said.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adult Swim’s swift Justin Roiland firing only makes Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ silence look worse
In what was an inevitable if still fandom-shattering turn of events, Adult Swim confirmed this week that it has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of the producer/voice actor facing domestic abuse charges and other disturbing details from his past coming to light. The seventh season of the smash-hit animated series will proceed, but without Roiland’s involvement, although his replacement as the two titular characters has yet to be found at the time of writing.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans seem to forget that the titular characters had different voice actors once before
The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.
buzzfeednews.com
“Rick and Morty” Co-Creator Justin Roiland Will No Longer Voice Rick And Morty As He Continues To Face Felony Domestic Abuse Charges
Rick and Morty star and co-creator Justin Roiland will no longer voice both Rick and Morty in the animated series following news that he has been charged with felony domestic abuse. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang’s Mairie Moore said in a statement to...
bleedingcool.com
Netflix Series Adapt "Clearly Not Cowboy Bebop": Shinichiro Watanabe
Cowboy Bebop co-creator Shinichiro Watanabe says the Netflix series isn't the anime, though he didn't watch past the opening scene. It was back in December 2021 when we learned that the adventures of John Cho's Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir's Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda's Faye Valentine would be ending with only one season, with Netflix canceling its live-action adaptation of the popular anime Cowboy Bebop after only one season. From a television perspective, the creative team produced an excellent series that was fun, sexy & dangerous in all the ways we wanted it to be. But from the start of casting (for example, when Pineda was criticized for not meeting the unrealistic physical characteristics of her anime counterpart) forward, a large contingent of anime fans wasn't buying into anything that wasn't a direct adaptation (apparently, regardless of whether or not that would actually work on television). Now, anime co-creator Shinichiro Watanabe has weighed in on the matter during an interview with Forbes. And from the sounds of it, he didn't need to actually watch it to know that it "would not be 'Cowboy Bebop.'"
Horror fans can stream M3GAN at home after surprise digital release
After a strong showing at the box office, M3GAN arrives for at-home viewing earlier than expected but much to viewers’ delight.
wegotthiscovered.com
For better or worse, Justin Roiland’s separation from ‘Rick and Morty’ isn’t the first time Adult Swim has been in this situation
Rick and Morty has been in troubled territory for the last few weeks. The show’s creator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, is facing domestic violence charges and will soon be on trial, compounded by the emergence of creepy messages he allegedly sent to underage girls. Faced with that,...
TikTok's Rick And Morty Impersonator Thanks Fans For Backing Him As Justin Roiland's Replacement
Viral Rick and Morty impersonator Sean Kelly thanked fans for backing him as a possible replacement following Justin Roiland's dismissal.
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Has Been Renewed for a Second Season
The Last of Us is already proving to be a fungi-laden hit for HBO, so to the surprise of no one, the network has announced that the series will return for a second season. To celebrate, it’s also putting the debut episode of the series online for free—for those of you that need as much Pedro Pascal and apocalyptic dread as possible this weekend.
Comments / 0