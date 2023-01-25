Read full article on original website
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Colorado, Deion Sanders expecting numerous elite recruits this weekend
The Deion Sanders era at Colorado hasn’t been short on hype. But so far, with just a few weeks on the job, Sanders has put together a masterful end to the 2023 class for the Buffaloes, including flipping five-star cornerback Cormani McClain from Miami and poaching four-star running back Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame.
Indianapolis Recorder
Davis: Deion Sanders high-stepping to Colorado
As an HBCU grad I’m sad, but Deion Sanders is doing what every college football coach in America would do if given a chance: He is leaving success at a smaller school with limited options for the promised land of better facilities, better support, a deeper bench of more talented players and a chance to play on a bigger stage. Some may say that by taking the job at Colorado, Sanders is opening the doors for more African Americans to obtain head coaching jobs, a field in which we are notoriously underrepresented. (According to AP News, African Americans make up 9% of Division I head coach positions.)
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Red and Black
Son of basketball Hall of Famer receives first offer from Georgia
Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program. Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School...
Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate
A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Maryland train engineer charged in death of football star Lamar Patterson
A Maryland train operator has been charged in connection with a horrific crash that killed a star high school football player last year. Tavon Smith was charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence and reckless endangerment in the death of Lamar Patterson, 17, on Feb. 2, 2022, news station WJZ reported. Charging documents obtained by the station alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the locomotive “in a grossly negligent manner.” Patterson was driving to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, heading west on Maple Road in Linthicum, when his car was struck by an MTA Light Rail train traveling east, killing him. Investigators initially...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Greg McElroy Addresses Ryan Day Speculation
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes came closer than any team in college football to beating eventual national champion Georgia in 2022. But amid speculation that Day faces significant pressure to win it all in 2023, Greg McElroy has decided to address the situation. Appearing on ...
thecomeback.com
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tony Pollard Rule? NFL to consider rule change after RB injury
The play that ended Tony Pollard’s postseason had huge ramifications on the Cowboys offense in their divisional-round loss to San Francisco last Sunday. It may ultimately have an effect on every defensive player in the league moving forward. The NFL Competition Committee is expected to consider looking into the...
Look: Brittany Mahomes Not Happy With Cincinnati Mayor
On Friday afternoon, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his record against Joe Burrow. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Former PSU QB commit who lost Florida offer for racial slur loses one HBCU offer but adds another
Marcus Stokes’ recent offer to play football at Albany State came as a surprise to many because that’s an HBCU and Stokes, a former Penn State quarterback commit, recently had his scholarship offer from Florida pulled after he filmed himself rapping a song that included a racial slur.
Texans BREAKING: DeMeco Ryans is Coach Hire 'If All Goes Well'
The Texans seem to be closing in on bringing "home'' San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach in Houston.
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season
I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
Sean Payton out as Denver Broncos candidate after issues during interview
Sean Payton will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. It had been trending in this direction
