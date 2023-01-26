ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

My Pleasure: George Santos Brings Chick-fil-A For Reporters Camped Outside Office (Video)

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q45Mo_0kR7ujXF00

Embattled New York Congressman and late-night media darling George Santos appears to have employed a new tactic to rid himself of those pesky reporters: bribery.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the freshman Republican lawmaker, who represents the state’s 3rd District on Long Island’s North Shore and parts of Queens, posted a video on his official Twitter account showing him bringing Chick-fil-A for reporters camped outside his House office.

“Guys, I brought you guys some lunch since you guys are staying out here all day,” Santos is heard telling them. “I just wanted to make sure you guys were taken care of.”

He then sets a large Chick-fil-A bag on a table right outside his congressional office, telling the (probably grateful) reporters to “Eat up, all you want.”

Santos did not, however, respond to questions.

Many related to his filing of new campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission. In the amended filing, he told the agency that a $500,000 loan he gave to his campaign did not come from his personal funds as he previously claimed in his initial filing in September 2022, Daily Beast reports .

While certainly a nice gesture, the chicken sandwich delivery is unlikely to quell other questions about Santos’ background.

He has faced repeated calls from both parties to resign after admitting that he lied about much of his resume in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, including where he worked and went to school.

A recent Siena College poll found that among New York’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign. A strong plurality of Republicans, 49 percent, also said he should step down. Just 17 percent of voters think he should remain in office.

Since being sworn into office on Saturday, Jan. 7, Santos has also seen House Democrats file a complaint against him with the House Ethics Committee demanding an investigation into his financial disclosure reports.

A nonprofit group has also filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), accusing Santos of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses and hiding the sources of his campaign donations.

Santos is also facing investigations by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The Republican lawmaker also made headlines once again after a disabled Navy veteran accused Santos of stealin g thousands of dollars in charity money that was meant to pay for his dying service dog’s surgery. Santos has denied the allegation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown Found Dead: What We Know

The remains of a 43-year-old Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown were found wrapped in plastic and partially buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday, Jan. 18, authorities said. The body of Jennifer Brown, who's been missing since Jan. 3, was in Royersford, as police searched around the the AMT Pump...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
Mother Jones

We Tried to Call the Top Donors to George Santos’ 2020 Campaign. Many Don’t Seem to Exist.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In September 2020, George Santos’ congressional campaign reported that Victoria and Jonathan Regor had each contributed $2,800—the maximum amount—to his first bid for a House seat. Their listed address was 45 New Mexico Street in Jackson Township, New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Ex-George Santos campaign aide predicts lying lawmaker will be ‘perp-walked’

A former campaign worker for embattled Rep. George Santos, who is facing bipartisan calls to resign after admitting he fabricated large parts of his resume, said he sees the Long Island Republican being “perp-walked” in the future. ​​“Lying on your resume is one thing,” the ​former aide told Talking Points Memo on Wednesday. “But I think George is going to be perp-walked out of a building because of this financial mess.”   T​he veteran Republican political operative quit Team Santos after an examination of the campaign’s books raised suspicion that “things were not on the up and up.” “I thought that the lack of a...
Daily Voice

Manheim Family Caught Dealing Thousands Of Grams Of THC, Abusing 18 Animals, Authorities Say

A Manheim family of four was caught "dealing marijuana and neglecting several animals" at their home, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office says. Jordan, 24; Austin, 21; Scott, 49; and Heide Breland, 46, all of the 100 block of West Colebrook Street, were arrested following a search warrant executed Jan. 13 at approximately 10:50 a.m. by Members of the Drug Task Force, with the assistance of Manheim Borough Police.
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain

A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey

A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
464K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy