Where to Find Green Juice in Tampa Bay
As January comes to a close, we want to give you one more reason to stick to that New Year’s resolution to eat more healthily.
There’s no one recipe for freshly squeezed green juice, but avid juicers tend to blend bunches of fresh produce, like wheatgrass, cucumber, mint, and sometimes parsley, to make this healthy, usually emerald-hued concoction.
Today, on National Green Juice Day , we’re sharing four local juicers that’ll bring that good nutrition to fruition.
Ingredients: Bok choy, celery, romaine lettuce, fennel, spinach, parsley, turmeric, and lemon.
Ingredients: Green apple, cucumber, kale, chlorophyll, spinach, and parsley.
Ingredients : Organic cucumber, pineapple, and spinach.
Ingredients : Spinach, romaine, celery, parsley, green apple, pineapple, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, chia, cayenne, and lemon.
Pro tip: For the picky eaters out there still looking to try green juice, we recommend adding honey for sweetness.
Did we miss any of your favorite juiceries? Let us know .
There’s no one recipe for freshly squeezed green juice, but avid juicers tend to blend bunches of fresh produce, like wheatgrass, cucumber, mint, and sometimes parsley, to make this healthy, usually emerald-hued concoction.
Today, on National Green Juice Day , we’re sharing four local juicers that’ll bring that good nutrition to fruition.
Swami Juice | 2832 S. MacDill Ave., TampaThis zen cold presser promises more balance and energy with every sip. Try this: The nectar of the gods, Zeus Juice.
Ingredients: Bok choy, celery, romaine lettuce, fennel, spinach, parsley, turmeric, and lemon.
Squeeze Juice Works | Three St. Petersburg locationsSpeaking of Zeus, these handcrafted, small-batch juices are like “ lightning in a bottle, ” according to the website. Keep it laid back with a bottle of its Simple Greens.
Ingredients: Green apple, cucumber, kale, chlorophyll, spinach, and parsley.
Clean Juice | 1634 W. Snow Ave. + 13138 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., TampaNot sure which option to go for? This local spot offers a short quiz to find out which of its drinks is best for you based on your personality. We recommend The Protection One to ward off any sickness.
Ingredients : Organic cucumber, pineapple, and spinach.
Karma Eatery | 1804 4th St. N., St. PetersburgOne of Karma’s Mega Detox green smoothies should get you right after a night of partying along Central Avenue.
Ingredients : Spinach, romaine, celery, parsley, green apple, pineapple, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, chia, cayenne, and lemon.
Pro tip: For the picky eaters out there still looking to try green juice, we recommend adding honey for sweetness.
Did we miss any of your favorite juiceries? Let us know .
Comments / 0