Where to Find Green Juice in Tampa Bay

Why limit yourself to a cuppa juice when you could also indulge in a tasty salad or wrap? Photo via @cleanjuicehydepark

Swami Juice | 2832 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Squeeze Juice Works | Three St. Petersburg locations

Clean Juice | 1634 W. Snow Ave. + 13138 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Karma Eatery | 1804 4th St. N., St. Petersburg

As January comes to a close, we want to give you one more reason to stick to that New Year’s resolution to eat more healthily.There’s no one recipe forbut avid juicers tend to blend bunches of fresh produce, like wheatgrass, cucumber, mint, and sometimes parsley, to make this healthy, usually emerald-hued concoction.Today, on, we’re sharing four local juicers that’ll bring that good nutrition to fruition.This zen cold presser promises more balance and energy with every sip.The nectar of the gods,Bok choy, celery, romaine lettuce, fennel, spinach, parsley, turmeric, and lemon.Speaking of Zeus, these handcrafted, small-batch juices are like “” according to the website. Keep it laid back with a bottle of itsGreen apple, cucumber, kale, chlorophyll, spinach, and parsley.This local spot offers a short quiz to find out which of its drinks is best for you based on your personality. We recommendto ward off any sickness.: Organic cucumber, pineapple, and spinach.One of Karma’sgreen smoothies should get you right after a night of partying along Central Avenue.: Spinach, romaine, celery, parsley, green apple, pineapple, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, chia, cayenne, and lemon.For the picky eaters out there still looking to try green juice, we recommend adding honey for sweetness.