13 WHAM

Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
13 WHAM

Police investigating fatal crash in Clifton Springs

Clifton Springs, N.Y. — A man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Ontario County. Police responded to a report of a one-car crash on East Main Street in Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. First responders discovered the operator, Fred Ventura, 89, of Geneva, struck a tree and...
