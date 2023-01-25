ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

This restored 1913 San Antonio home includes a dining area that opens into a sunroom

A restored home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District with stately columns and an abundance of elegant millwork has hit the market for just under $1.1 million. While the restoration, conducted by a local architect Linda Fugit, has largely kept the two-story property to the spirit of its 1913 vintage, it does feature one slightly offbeat addition. A dining area surrounded by partially stripped wood includes three double doors, which open into the back yard, transforming it into an open-air sunroom.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday

If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable North San Antonio Location

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villas at Presidio, its latest new, single-family home community situated in a popular area of San Antonio near family entertainment and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The new homes at Villas at Presidio are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. The community is located just four miles from highly rated Northside ISD schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005426/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable North San Antonio location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy