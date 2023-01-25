Read full article on original website
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Hungry for a challenge? The 5 best food challenges in San Antonio to conquerAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio authorizes eminent domain to take Alamo Plaza bar property
The council hopes the move encourages 'reasonable' negotiations.
kurv.com
City Plans To Negotiate Before Using Eminent Domain To Seize Downtown Bar
City officials say they plan to negotiate with the owner of a downtown bar before using the power of eminent domain against his business. San Antonio City Council voted 9-2 on Thursday to condemn and acquire Mose’s Roses Hideout on East Houston Street. The bar sits in the way of a planned Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
City Council votes to use eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Plaza
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to use eminent domain to get over a lingering hurdle in a multimillion-dollar plan that would build a new Alamo museum and visitor center. Moses Rose's Hideout remains the lone business that has yet to accept an offer...
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
Former Fiesta royalty won millions in army hospital bids from alleged scheme
Two members of Fiesta's past court royalty are under federal investigation.
Andy's Frozen Custard breaks ground on second San Antonio location in Stone Oak
Joe Shields, car dealer B.J. "Red" McCombs' grandson, is the chain's San Antonio franchisee.
After teasers and anticipation, San Antonio’s Camp Hot Wells is now open
Interest has swirled around a potential opening date for the site, which sits on the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River.
Latino Media Network buys San Antonio Spanish speaking radio station
The group aims to hire more Latinos into the media field.
Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go
SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening. Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The...
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
An arboretum is taking root in south Salado Creek
SAN ANTONIO — District 3 neighbors packed into Highland Forest Elementary to learn more about an important new proposal that could bring a world-class nature center to the area where Salado Creek crosses Southeast Military Drive. The concept, which is moving forward this week with land acquisition plans, is...
San Antonio Current
This restored 1913 San Antonio home includes a dining area that opens into a sunroom
A restored home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District with stately columns and an abundance of elegant millwork has hit the market for just under $1.1 million. While the restoration, conducted by a local architect Linda Fugit, has largely kept the two-story property to the spirit of its 1913 vintage, it does feature one slightly offbeat addition. A dining area surrounded by partially stripped wood includes three double doors, which open into the back yard, transforming it into an open-air sunroom.
At a Tipping Point: Workers like me feel the pain from San Antonio's lagging construction projects
For individuals who work at those bars and restaurants, the glacial pace of the work isn't just toxic to San Antonio's cultural lifeblood but our livelihoods.
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable North San Antonio Location
SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villas at Presidio, its latest new, single-family home community situated in a popular area of San Antonio near family entertainment and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The new homes at Villas at Presidio are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. The community is located just four miles from highly rated Northside ISD schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005426/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable North San Antonio location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
KENS 5
Craving authentic Mexican food? This San Antonio restaurant has it all | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Sixteen years ago, a business opened in west san antonio, serving Mexican food, homemade pastries and tortillas. Even with their success, they still work to keep their prices affordable. It's called Los Angeles Tortilleria, Restaurant & Bakery, and they're located on 300 North Zarzamora Street. They...
