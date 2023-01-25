Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia library February lineup includes local author visit, herbal body care and more
LACONIA — Laconia Public Library has an exciting lineup of programs this month, including a visit from an award-winning author, several book groups and herbal body care classes. The evening nonfiction book group is headed into the woods and will be exploring books with an ecological theme over the...
laconiadailysun.com
The view from 100: On centenary birthday, Doris Duff reflects on history, career and love of Laconia
LACONIA — Typically, folks move out of New Hampshire in retirement, not to it. Doris Duff moved to the Lakes Region in 2004, when she was 80 years old. The now-100-year-old is still smitten with the area some 20 years later — and the feeling appears to be mutual.
laconiadailysun.com
Colin H. Williams, 80
BELMONT — Colin Henry "Tony" Williams, 80, of Dutile Road, passed away on Jan. 21, at his home. Tony was born on Aug. 11, 1942, in Plymouth, the son of the late Charles and Marjorie (Manning) Williams.
NHPR
Developer Mark Ciborowski: 'I'm trying to beautify Concord forever'
This story is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first pubished in the Concord Monitor. Someday this year, Mark Ciborowski will hire someone to move a pair of long, heavy oak bars from Pennsylvania to his proposed masterpiece in downtown Concord. One bar, 36 feet...
laconiadailysun.com
Louise E. Day, 79
BOSCAWEN — Louise E. Day, 79, of Boscawen, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, following a very brief illness. Louise was born in Franklin, on Feb. 10, 1943, to Clifford and Marcia (Remington) Leavitt. She was raised in Northfield and attended Winnisquam High School. She began working at the very early age of 11, helping to take care of an elderly woman in Tilton, and immediately knew it was her calling to become a certified nurses aide and help people. She took her chosen profession seriously from day one, and her work ethic was unparalleled.
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
WCVB
Monday, January 30: Main Streets and Back Roads of Littleton, N.H.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It boasts one of America’s best Main Streets, according to one travel guide, so Anthony Everett is checking out Littleton, N.H., once a factory town and now home to local residents committed to maintaining its vibrancy. Anthony stops by the original Lahout’s ski shop, which lays claim to being the nation’s oldest, and takes a ride along Parker Mountain Trails on a “fat bike.” We visit Mount Eustis – a local ski hill where the community has come together to keep the place going – and sample the offerings at family-owned White Mountains Canning.
laconiadailysun.com
Carolyn H. Desmarais, 83
CONCORD — Carolyn Hill Desmarais passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, in Concord. Kay’s caring and generous heart was present throughout her 83 years of life. She was gracious, independent, strong-willed and loved her family deeply. Kay was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Flushing, New York, to...
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
WMUR.com
Portsmouth considers converting former school property to affordable housing
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth is considering a plan to transform a city-owned property that houses a soon-to-be-vacant school into affordable housing as part of an effort to keep people from being priced out of the city. The five-acre property that houses the former Sherburne School has been flagged as...
NHPR
10 things to do in NH this weekend: Winter festivals in Concord and Hooksett
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. January Songwriter Session on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7...
NHPR
3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
laconiadailysun.com
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
nbcboston.com
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
WMUR.com
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further Notice
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
