Read full article on original website
Related
Climbing
Weekend Whipper: Blood-curdling Scream Down Razor Arête
Enjoy unlimited access to Climbing’s award-winning features, in-depth interviews, and expert training advice. Subscribe here. Readers, please send your Weekend Whipper videos, information, and any lessons learned to Anthony Walsh, awalsh@outsideinc.com. This week’s whipper comes to you from “one of the best and most exposed arêtes in the Blue...
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him
Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him. A video with over 41 million views shows just how intense interactions between humans and beasts can be! A Youtube account by the name of “McGregor” was enjoying one of his regular bike rides through the forest.
I film skiers doing tricks. Here's how I taught myself to shoot and landed gigs that let me travel the world.
Gavin Rudy, a cinematographer, grew up skiing in his native Colorado and started out filming his friends as a hobby.
Climbing
Interview: Gabe Lawson On Proposing Canada’s First V16
Enjoy unlimited access to Climbing’s award-winning features, in-depth interviews, and expert training advice. Subscribe here. Last August, I wrote a profile about Lucas Uchida’s ascent of Tim Clifford’s mythical Squamish testpiece, Singularity (V14 or V15). While working on that story I was told (and subsequently reported) that the climb’s third ascent was made by “an undercover crusher who wants to remain anonymous.” Turns out, that crusher has a name (Gabe Lawson) and an age (29) and a quiet track record of hard Squamish climbs. It also turns out that he never really intended to be anonymous; he just didn’t have Instagram at the time.
Climbing
A “Feeble Old Man” Recounts His Glory Days
Enjoy unlimited access to Climbing’s award-winning features, in-depth interviews, and expert training advice. Subscribe here. Pardon me, young man. Are you a rock climber? I had a feeling—I saw the Access Fund sticker on the back window of your Subaru Outback. I used to be a bit of...
Driven: The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Phenomenal At Everything Except Camping
This story will be about a very complex, albeit short, love-hate relationship with a car that nearly everyone we talked to loved seemingly unconditionally: the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. As fall dwindled last year, we planned a camping trip to test the Bronco Raptor in the Colorado Rockies. The goal...
Gear to Make Your Snowboard Life Better
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We tested a lot of snowboard gear last season. Over 30 testers put 100-plus products through the ringer over the course of the winter, plus a four day test-a-thon at Sugar Bowl in epic conditions. The best of the best ended up in our snowboards and snowboard accessories coverage in our 2023 Winter Gear Guide. But there were a lot of very, very good products that didn’t quite make it into those reviews. Here, we present you the best of the rest.
Maxim
These Floating Camping Pods Are Suspended Between Two Mountains
A one-of-a-kind travel experience at this proposed property in the Middle East. Your next camping getaway just got quite a bit more interesting: Ardh Architects’ Floating Retreat concept offers up a good, long look at an otherworldly chance to sleep in camping pods suspended between two mountains. The exotic...
NBC Sports
Peter Sagan to retire from road cycling, eyes mountain bike at 2024 Paris Olympics
The Slovakian made the announcement on his 33rd birthday in a social media video. He said he made the decision “quite some time ago.”. “I always said I would like to finish my career on the mountain bike, because I started my career on the mountain bike,” Sagan said in a press conference, according to Cyclingnews.com. “It gives me some pleasure at the end of my career because I’m doing something I really enjoy.
Run, Don’t Walk! Hunter Chelsea Boots Are 50% Off Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. If your wardrobe is in need of a major upgrade, now’s the time to do it. The fashion-savvy folks already know that Chelsea boots are all the rage right now. And today, you can get them for an incredible 50% off — that’s right, the Hunter Original Chelsea boots can be yours for a fraction of their regular price.
Gear Patrol
This Patagonia Backpack Lives Up to the Hype — And It's $60 Off Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Although stylish backpacks are a dime a dozen, finding a bag that's durable enough to stand up to everyday wear is a little more difficult. Luckily, that's what Patagonia is known for, and the brand's Black Hole line is the perfect solution to your carrying needs, whether you're looking for a sturdy duffel, reliable daypack or a compact waist pack (which is also on sale). And right now, the 25-liter Black Hole Pack is on sale at a whopping $60 off in the color Lichen: Basin Green, bringing the price to under $100.
tinyhousetalk.com
Backpacker & Artist Settles Down in a Bus Conversion
Samuel hiked both the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail, and felt like after all that exploration, there was no way he could go back to stationary life in an apartment. So he got a 1977 Ford B500 short bus and converted it into a home on wheels.
Osprey Mutant 52 review: a versatile, mountain-ready backpack
Ain’t no mountain high enough for Osprey’s Mutant 52, a classy alpine pack that’s full of useful features
Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes review: ready for traction
The mostly metal Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes have aggressive traction
Pinkbike.com
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2023
Following on from our Throwback to 2013 last week, let's now take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 20 this year. The Honda RN01 is easily one of the rarest bikes to have ever raced at World Cups, with supposedly just two left in existence. The bike featured a secret gearbox system that led to all sorts of speculation, fueled by the fact that during World Cup races the team engineers would apparently remove the gearboxes from the bikes and take them back to the hotel rooms to avoid anyone getting access to the system without permission.
Best 4-season sleeping bags 2023: snug sleeping bags for all-year camping
Our breakdown of the best 4-season sleeping bags to keep you safe and cozy while camping, no matter how cold it gets
Comments / 0