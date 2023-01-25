Read full article on original website
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: 25th-ranked Colorado Buffs hoping for larger crowds as momentum builds
Colorado fans are starting to take notice of the women’s basketball team. Attendance for CU’s 73-70 overtime win against No. 8 UCLA on Friday wasn’t a big number, but at 2,227 it was the largest home crowd of the season for the 25th-ranked Buffaloes. Head coach JR...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball notes: Jaylyn Sherrod fights off late cramp, helps CU Buffs to win against UCLA
Jaylyn Sherrod did all she could put the Colorado women’s basketball team in a position to win on Friday night. For a brief moment, however, it appeared the Buffaloes would have to try to finish the job without her. A cramp wasn’t going to keep the senior down, however.
buffzone.com
CU Buffs announce new role for Darian Hagan, other staff additions
Colorado legend Darian Hagan has a new role with the football program. On Friday, CU officially announced several staff positions, including the new duties for Hagan, who will be the executive director of community engagement and outreach and a football ambassador. Hagan will also work as an analyst with the running backs.
buffzone.com
Kindyll Wetta’s last-second 3-pointer lifts CU Buffs past No. 8 UCLA
Snapshot: No. 25 CU Buffs women 73, No. 8 UCLA 70 (OT) Turning point: After UCLA opened overtime with a 3-pointer, the Buffs responded with four straight points to regain the lead take momentum into the final couple of minutes. Buff of the game: Kindyll Wetta. She hit the game-winning...
buffzone.com
Search for balanced scoring punch continues for CU Buffs men’s basketball at Oregon State
EUGENE, Ore. — At the outset of the season, there was a belief the depth of the Colorado men’s basketball team would allow the Buffaloes to showcase a different key scorer on any given night. Instead, the Buffs mostly have been a two-man show. The primary duo mostly...
Denver blanks Colorado College, takes first game of Gold Pan series this season at packed Ball Arena
While Colorado College's Kaidan Mbereko may have stolen the big night at Ball Arena with a handful of highlight reel saves, Magnus Chrona continues to cement his place as one of the top goalies in program history. The senior goaltender played some of his best hockey as Denver won its...
buffzone.com
Comeback bid falls short as Oregon holds off Colorado men’s basketball
Turning point: The teams traded runs for most of the second half, but it was five consecutive points from Oregon’s Quincy Guerrier with the Buffs trailing by just one point that made the difference down the stretch. Buff of the game: Co-winners in Eugene with Tristan da Silva and...
buffzone.com
Game day notes: Reunion at hand with former CU Buffs guard Keeshawn Barthelemy
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Colorado men’s basketball team prepared this week for Thursday night’s showdown at Oregon, the Buffaloes naturally popped in the film of last year’s win in Eugene. It was one of the Buffs’ top road performances of the past few seasons, as...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders’ visit with Colorado superfan goes viral
Deion Sanders has certainly made a splash since becoming head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. While he has yet to coach one game, Coach Prime has been making headlines and making it clear how committed he is to turning the Buffs back into winners. He’s also winning some hearts and minds, including those of one very special 98-year-old Colorado superfan.
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: Mature, talented CU Buffs navigating tough Pac-12 slate
Going through the gauntlet that is the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule means there is no time to rest. There’s no time to celebrate a big win. No time to hang heads after a tough loss. “That’s just how it is in this conference, which is fun,” Colorado’s Frida...
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered in ice. After a lot of snowy days...
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
Rick Zand
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster
By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.
cpr.org
Colorado Catholics hope to change hearts — and laws — over the state’s abortion access
It's a cloudy Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High walked down the aisle with candles and flowers. They place them on a table to the right of the altar, where there are pictures of babies and signs in black, all-capital lettering reading “63+ MILLION” and “WE WILL NOT FORGET.”
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
CBS Denver
Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
denverite.com
Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime
Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
