ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffzone.com

CU Buffs announce new role for Darian Hagan, other staff additions

Colorado legend Darian Hagan has a new role with the football program. On Friday, CU officially announced several staff positions, including the new duties for Hagan, who will be the executive director of community engagement and outreach and a football ambassador. Hagan will also work as an analyst with the running backs.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Kindyll Wetta’s last-second 3-pointer lifts CU Buffs past No. 8 UCLA

Snapshot: No. 25 CU Buffs women 73, No. 8 UCLA 70 (OT) Turning point: After UCLA opened overtime with a 3-pointer, the Buffs responded with four straight points to regain the lead take momentum into the final couple of minutes. Buff of the game: Kindyll Wetta. She hit the game-winning...
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders’ visit with Colorado superfan goes viral

Deion Sanders has certainly made a splash since becoming head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. While he has yet to coach one game, Coach Prime has been making headlines and making it clear how committed he is to turning the Buffs back into winners. He’s also winning some hearts and minds, including those of one very special 98-year-old Colorado superfan.
BOULDER, CO
lamarledger.com

GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered in ice. After a lot of snowy days...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
coloradopolitics.com

Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
Rick Zand

"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster

By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.
cpr.org

Colorado Catholics hope to change hearts — and laws — over the state’s abortion access

It's a cloudy Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High walked down the aisle with candles and flowers. They place them on a table to the right of the altar, where there are pictures of babies and signs in black, all-capital lettering reading “63+ MILLION” and “WE WILL NOT FORGET.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
denverite.com

Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime

Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy