Recap & Rebuttals — Governor McMaster delivers State of the State Address
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Freshly re-elected Governor Henry McMaster delivered his State Of The State address Wednesday night. ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams provides a recap on the governor’s speech, as well as rebuttals from Democratic State Senator Ronnie Sabb.
State of the State Address 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster reveals what he believes to be major priorities for the state which include education, economic development, and to speed up road, interstate, and infrastructure projects. The governor also discussed the accomplishments and challenges in South Carolina. “Last year presented numerous of challenges...
State Transportation officials start resurfacing work on 90 miles of SC Interstates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready for some major changes on the state’s interstates. The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that work is now underway to resurface nearly 90 miles of SC’s interstate highways. Part of the project involves resurfacing on major freight and transit areas including...
S.C. law enforcement agencies respond as Tyre Nichols protests grow
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The violent beating death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols is sparking a national outcry in various cities across the country. Many shocked, saddened and upset over the circumstances surrounding the Tennessean’s arrest and death three days after being pulled over by police for allegedly driving reckless.
2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Three chefs have been appointed to serve as South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2023. This the ninth year of the program. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced the news, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish. The...
DHEC: 6,500 new Covid cases reported in SC from Jan. 15-21
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State health officials continue to urge everyone to take precautions against Covid. New case numbers are out…From Jan. 15 until Jan. 21 DHEC reported more than 6,500 new cases, which is a decrease of more than 1,200 cases from the previous week. Even though case...
AG: $45 million settlement reached with Nexo for sales of unregistered securities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced financial services companies Nexo Inc. and Nexo Capital Inc. have settled allegations they broke state law by offering and selling unregistered securities. Today’s agreement will resolve an Order to Cease and Desist filed by the Division against Nexo on...
