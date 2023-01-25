Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Apple fixes dangerous iOS flaw that could have let hackers take over your iPhone
Apple has released a fix to a dangerous security flaw that could have allowed threat actors to completely take over older versions of the iPhone and the iPad. The flaw was apparently being used in the wild, but Apple is not sharing any details on exact incidents until the majority of the endpoints (opens in new tab) apply the patch.
Apple fans warned over ‘quiet’ iPhone change overnight that’ll cost you
IF you're thinking about trading in your old Apple products to reduce the cost of a new iPhone, think again. Apparently Apple are now giving you less for your money. According to Mac Rumors, the value of iPhones traded-in has gone down by up to $80. It's not clear if...
Gizmodo
Amazon Warns Employees to Beware of ChatGPT
ChatGPT has been making the tech industry sweat since its rise in popularity last year, and now Amazon is feeling the heat too. According to internal communications from the company as viewed by Insider, an Amazon lawyer has urged employees not to share code with the AI chatbot. Insider reported...
Gizmodo
The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is One of the Fastest 2-in-1s We’ve Tested
Notebooks capable of transforming into tablets have been a staple of the business world for years, but HP’s Dragonfly Folio G3 brings a unique twist to the classic 2-in-1 productivity PC. Designed with business professionals in mind, it offers a stylish leather-trimmed look, security-enhanced (and IT-compliant) features, and a fresh take on the pull-forward design that feels more robust than any implementation we’ve seen so far. Solid performance and an all-day battery round out this impressive package, but you’ll need deep pockets and a love for long-hand to justify its high price.
ZDNet
3 security gadgets I never leave home without
It only takes a second to be hacked or leak important data. Drop an unencrypted flash drive (here's an easy-to-use encrypted drive) or plug into the wrong outlet or click on a phishing link in a spam email and you could be in a world of trouble and not even know it.
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
BBC
Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone
Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
CNET
What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math
In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
You could be buying shoplifted stuff on Amazon, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace
"E-fencing," or selling stolen goods online, could be on the rise as CEOs complain of worsening shoplifting. You might be supporting it.
5 Best New Items Available at Costco in January
Costco famously keeps its inventory relatively low compared to other big-box stores. According to its official website, Costco warehouses carry about 4,000 items, compared to the 30,000 found at most...
Scientists create artificial skin that feels things humans can’t
Scientists have created a new type of artificial skin that they claim has more sensing features than human skin.A team from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore built the dual-responsive artificial skin to not only detect pressure applied by an object, but also the object’s approach.The technology has a variety of potential applications relating to next-generation electronics, including human-machine interfaces and robots.The artificial skin could also be used in prostheses, offering amputees new ways of feeling and sensing objects.“We created artificial skin with sensing capabilities superior to human skin,” said Yifan Wang, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.“Unlike...
Gizmodo
Size Does Matter: PlayStation Edge Controller’s Shrunken Battery Explains Its Shorter Operating Life
The $200 PlayStation 5 Dualsense Edge controller Sony announced last year is meant to provide ultimate try-hard gamers with new options to stomp their opponents. However paying the extra $130 over than the original DualSense’s $70 to access those extra bells and whistles also means cutting a marathon gaming session short.
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
Apple Is in Real Trouble
Wall Street thought Apple would mostly dodge the tech downturn. Maybe they are wrong.
Gizmodo
Amazon Fresh to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Grocery Orders Under $150
Amazon Prime members who use Amazon Fresh, the company’s grocery delivery service, will soon be shelling out more for their standard shipments. The company is set to start charging delivery fees on all grocery orders under $150 on February 28, 2023, according to an email sent to Amazon Prime members and seen by Gizmodo.
Gizmodo
The Best Third Party Email Apps, Web Browsers, and More
When it comes to the phone apps you rely on every day, from web browsing to email, you might not think too much about switching off the defaults that come with your phone. But the app stores on both Android and iOS are packed with a wealth of alternatives that are worth checking out. Spending some time looking at what else is out there is well worth the investment, and you might even find several apps that you prefer.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly Strives to Raise $3 Billion to Save Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is reportedly looking into raising $3 billion to offset the recent debt the company has accrued since he took over in October. The company is currently $13 billion in debt, according to people familiar with the matter, and Musk said in December that he planned to sell $3 billion of his Twitter shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Gizmodo
Elon Tries to Convince Tesla Investors That Twitter Isn’t a Problem, Really
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tried to convince investors that his chaotic ownership of Twitter was actually good for the electric carmaker, despite the fact that Tesla shareholders have seen their stock price plummet since Musk decided to buy the blue bird app on a whim last year. In an earnings...
