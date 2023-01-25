Indy’s Valentine’s Day date guide

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago
If all else fails, you and your date could dance next to the fountain in Fountain Square.

Photo by @kristiswangophoto

Whether you’re looking for a romantic rendezvous with your perennial partner or a more lighthearted affair for a fresh flame , we’ve got you covered with 14 Valentine’s Day date recommendations right here in Indy.

🔥 New Boo

  • Take a paint and sip class | Let the professionals at Phiri Art guide you through your own painting while you sip on wine tastings.
  • Go dancing | Ever wanted to try your hand at ballroom, swing, or Latin dancing? Try taking lessons from the crew at Le Danse Ballroom Club .
  • Swap dinner for drinks and dessert | Ditch the Valentine’s Day dinner. Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early with SoChatti for a chocolate and wine tasting with a few other Valentines surprises.
Trying something new is a great to connect with your special someone.

Photo by @erapilates_indy

❤️ Longtime Love

👯 Gal Pals

  • Book a sauna session | Sweat it out with your girl gang. Sauna Social is offering 20% off group bookings with promo code “GALENTINE” for the month of February.
  • Grab brunch | Enjoy a Galentine’s Brunch featuring a flower bar and sparkling rosé at Wine Market & Table .
  • Catch a vibe | Bring your gal pal or come alone to enjoy a Galentine’s yoga and wine session hosted by Tuggle’s Gifts and Goods in Fountain Square.

🗓️ Valentine’s Day events around Indy

  • Meet Cute Speed Dating | Thursday, Feb. 9 | 6-8 p.m. | Great Legs Wine Bar, The Garage Food Hall, 906 Carrollton Ave. | $20 | Sip and socialize at this speed dating event where you can keep the date night going at the Garage Food Hall.
  • Dating Indy: Lookin’ for a Kiss | Friday, Feb. 10 | 6-10 p.m. | Proper Variety & Events, 614 Mass Ave. | $10-30 | Come shop with your boo or find someone new at this Valentine’s Day-themed shopping and speed dating event hosted by City Editor Nicole.
  • Valentine’s Day Fused Glass Class | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1-4 p.m. | GRT Glass Design, 6400 S. Brookville Rd. | $100 | Create one large piece together and two smaller pieces of fused glass art with your special someone.
  • Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Class | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Centerpoint Brewing Company, 1125 E. Brookside Ave., Ste. 2B | $25-42 | Learn how to create fun designs on classic sugar cookies with royal icing while sipping on a drink from Centerpoint Brewing.
  • Be My Valentine Couples Cooking Class | Thursday, Feb. 16 | 6-9 p.m. | A Cut Above, 12955 Old Meridian St., #UNIT 104, Carmel | $300 | Enjoy two hours of professional culinary instruction, a three-course chef-prepared meal, and take-home recipe packets.

The 5th Annual Warrior Winterizer returns with many fun and exciting events and activities

On Friday, January 27th, the 5th Annual Warrior Winterizer makes a comeback to Muskego High School with a wide variety of activities to look forward to. Tickets start at $10 for single admission, while 4 Member family admission is $25. Entry is located at door 16, which will open at 3pm. Ticketed check-in and wristbands are required at the Warrior Winterizer.
