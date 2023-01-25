Sleep can be hard to come by sometimes. Whether you’re dealing with a mountain of stress, a racing mind that refuses to shut off when you hit the sheets, or straight-up insomnia that has plagued you for years, a lack of sleep can just add to your woes. One of the number one tips for getting a better night’s rest involves putting your iPhone away before bed and minimizing screen time to prevent blue light from interfering with your sleep cycles. But there’s one exception to that rule: sometimes your phone can be a helpful sleep aid. There are a number of sleeping apps out there that can lull you into a more peaceful and serene state. But with all of the options at your fingertips, it can be a challenge choosing just one. Tech Expert Lucia Chang, who is the founder and owner of Senior Wing, is no stranger to sleep issues and sleep apps. These are the two sleeping apps that she says practically guarantee a good night’s rest.

6 DAYS AGO