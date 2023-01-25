ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Using running to escape everyday stresses may lead to exercise dependence instead of mental well-being

Recreational running offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits—but some people can develop exercise dependence, a form of addiction to physical activity which can cause health issues. Shockingly, signs of exercise dependence are common even in recreational runners. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism can help us understand the relationship between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.
HelloGiggles

Why Some People Are Citing a Strange Side Effect to Weight Loss Drugs

Drugs that are intended to treat type-2 diabetes have become extremely popular lately due to their apparent ability to help people shed weight, fast. Ozempic, Wegovy, and Tirzepatide (marketed as Mounjaro) are allegedly being used by Hollywood’s elite, and others, as a quick way to drop some pounds. But...
Tyla

Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time

A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
shefinds

2 Sleeping Apps That Practically Guarantee A Good Night’s Rest

Sleep can be hard to come by sometimes. Whether you’re dealing with a mountain of stress, a racing mind that refuses to shut off when you hit the sheets, or straight-up insomnia that has plagued you for years, a lack of sleep can just add to your woes. One of the number one tips for getting a better night’s rest involves putting your iPhone away before bed and minimizing screen time to prevent blue light from interfering with your sleep cycles. But there’s one exception to that rule: sometimes your phone can be a helpful sleep aid. There are a number of sleeping apps out there that can lull you into a more peaceful and serene state. But with all of the options at your fingertips, it can be a challenge choosing just one. Tech Expert Lucia Chang, who is the founder and owner of Senior Wing, is no stranger to sleep issues and sleep apps. These are the two sleeping apps that she says practically guarantee a good night’s rest.
The Independent

Scientists create artificial skin that feels things humans can’t

Scientists have created a new type of artificial skin that they claim has more sensing features than human skin.A team from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore built the dual-responsive artificial skin to not only detect pressure applied by an object, but also the object’s approach.The technology has a variety of potential applications relating to next-generation electronics, including human-machine interfaces and robots.The artificial skin could also be used in prostheses, offering amputees new ways of feeling and sensing objects.“We created artificial skin with sensing capabilities superior to human skin,” said Yifan Wang, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.“Unlike...
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
New York Post

Rogue AI ‘could kill everyone,’ scientists warn as ChatGPT craze runs rampant

They’re warning of a global AI-pocalypse. While artificial intelligence systems might make lives exponentially easier, they could also have a sinister side effect — making us go extinct. That’s right, researchers are deeming rogue AI an “existential threat to humanity” that needs to be regulated like nuclear weapons if we are to survive. “With superhuman AI there is a particular risk that is of a different sort of class, which is . . . it could kill everyone,” warned Michael Cohen, a doctoral student at Oxford University, the Times of London reported. Meanwhile, his colleague Michael Osborne, who teaches machine learning at...
Salon

Beyond a diet fad: Fasting alters your genetic expression, experts say

One of the fastest growing diet trends has less to do with what you eat or how much, but when you eat. Restricting meal times, a practice sometimes called intermittent fasting or time restricted eating, comes in many forms, but it generally involves limiting when you eat to certain windows.
Rabih Hammoud

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Futurism

Startup Predicts Year That Technological Singularity Will Happen

You know the technological singularity, the theoretical idea of a future moment at which AI starts to upgrade itself so rapidly that everything after that point shifts forever?. Well, now a group of Italian AI scientists have come up with a new means of estimating how far away humanity is...
