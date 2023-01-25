Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group brokers $3.025 million sale of 20 West Lane - former restaurant and wine bar
Ridgefield, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has completed the sale of 20 West Ln. Senior associates Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright, along with senior VP, investments Brad Balletto, and associate Patrick Hegarty, represented the seller and procured the buyer for a mixed-use investment property. 20 West Ln. sold for...
ctbites.com
43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen
Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
hamlethub.com
Iris Fund Wins Fairfield County Bank Charity of the Month for December
The Iris Fund is honored to have won Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month in December, which resulted in a generous $1,000 donation for our critical women’s health research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Pictured here are three moms from Ridgefield in different industries coming together...
wiltonbulletin.com
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
hamlethub.com
BroadwayWorld Awards ACT of CT Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED
BroadwayWorld, the #1 site for Broadway, theatre, and live entertainment around the world just announced 2022 Regional theater awardees and among them - Ridgefield’s own ACT of Connecticut!. ACT of CT was awarded Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED ( Lauren Patten/Bryan Perri)! During these one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences,...
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
hamlethub.com
Milford Public Library 2023 February Program Calendar
We honor Black History Month with a visit from staff of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum. The museum, located in Stratford, CT, is the first museum in Connecticut solely dedicated to telling of the struggles, as well as the triumphs, of African Americans throughout history. Come walk in the shoes of many of our African American ancestors. Immerse yourself and see America’s history through the eyes of those that have gone before us. Museum artifacts will also be on-hand for audience members. This presentation is appropriate for adults, as well as all students in grades 6-12. The museum will be here Thursday, February 2, at 7:00pm.
hamlethub.com
Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Beaches in Stamford, CT you’ve got to Visit
If you’re looking for some amazing beaches in Stamford, CT to visit this summer, look no further. We’ve put together a great list for you. Stamford, Connecticut is home to some pretty spectacular things, like UConn & Sacred Heart University, the Stamford Cone (a mind-blowing huge stained-glass pavilion), and the World Wrestling Federation.
ctexaminer.com
Port Authority Grants Help Stamford Reclaim Silted Marina and Channel
STAMFORD – Silt had so accumulated around Cove marina that people with small boats launched them by walking them to deeper water. People with larger boats could leave and enter the marina only at high tide. There was a fear that the municipal marina would become unusable. Cove marina...
hamlethub.com
Save the Date! Sunset Wine Party at Country Club of New Canaan on Sunday, May 7! Tickets On Sale Monday, February 27!
Sunset Wine Party, the fab wine shopping event that has become all the rage in Ridgefield, will make its New Canaan debut on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 6PM - 9PM at Country Club of New Canaan!. Mark your calendars for Monday, February 27 when tickets go on sale to...
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
nerej.com
Colonial Properties brokers two transactions totaling over $4 million - including $2.65 million sale of 96 Frontage Rd.
East Haven, CT Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., has completed the following transactions. Richetelli represented the seller, Partners 95, LLC, in the sale of 96 Frontage Rd.; a multi-tenant retail building on .74 acres for $2.65 million. A Dunkin’ Donuts, Boston Market and a smoke shop currently occupy the 7,000 s/f plaza that is located by I-95. The buyer, ARBAZ Holdings, LLC was represented by Luke Massirio of OR&L.
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Board of Education VACANCY Announced
Due to the resignation of Rachel Chaleski, a member of the Republican Party, there will be a vacancy on the Board of Education effective January 26, 2023. Danbury residents interested in applying for this vacancy should send a letter of application to:. Ralph Pietrafesa, Board Chairperson. Danbury Board of Education.
hamlethub.com
Sunshine & Harmony Healing Opens on Robert's Lane in Ridgefield
Sunshine & Harmony Healing LLC - a healing practice owned, founded and solely ran by Sammie-Jo Sunshine, has found its home in Ridgefield to begin the New Year. Sammie specializes in a range of massage therapy modalities, from relaxing Swedish to therapeutic deep tissue - infusing each session with intention, employing specific techniques to relieve physical tension as well as energetic healing to bring ease to the mind & spirit. Other modalities include trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage and cupping therapy for muscular tension & range of motion as well as lymphatic drainage/body contouring.
When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never
When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience.
Comments / 0