Michael Douglas Shares 'Epic' Throwback Photo With Jack Nicholson

See the iconic photo originally taken on a movie set in 1975.

Michael Douglas and Jack Nicholson 's friendship goes way back, and so do their photos together.

In a new Instagram post , Douglas, 78, shared an old photo of the two Hollywood stars while on set of the acclaimed Nicholson movie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which was filmed in Salem, Oregon.

Douglas' shared the post to wish a happy birthday to his brother, Joel Douglas , who is also seen in the black-and-white snap.

"Happy Birthday to my brother & producer Joel Douglas!" the Ant-Man actor wrote in the caption of his Instagram post earlier this week. "Joel and I are pictured here with #JackNicholson on the set of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' in 1975!"

Nicholson, now 85, famously played the feature role of Randle McMurphy in the 1975 film, of which Douglas was also one of the producers. His brother Joel served as a production manager on the movie as well, according to IMDB .

Douglas' wife Catherine Zeta-Jones took to the comments to send her brother-in-law birthday wishes , writing, " Happy birthday Jojo ❤️" under the post.

Other Instagram users flocked to the comments to rave about the iconic pic, which features Douglas' voluminous hair and Nicholson with a cigarette in his mouth as he stares into the camera.

"Wow...what an epic shot" one fan wrote, while another called it simply, "Brilliant."

"Great move, nice picture," added another.

"I know right [where] this is. Classic movie. They don't make them like this anymore," another fan chimed in.