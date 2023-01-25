Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries
Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Non-profit group to deploy 2.2 MW rooftop solar on D.C. houses
A national non-profit group formed by iconic affordable housing advocate James W. Rouse in 1982 has turned its attention to rooftop solar accessibility. Enterprise Community Partners, a Washington, D.C. -based affordable housing group which has invested $54 billion to date to create 873,000 affordable homes, this week partnered with the DC Green Bank to fund $12.4 million towards a 2.2 MW rooftop solar portfolio.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
A Top Ride Sharing Company Is Sneaking Fees On Riders - What to Check For
If you ride with them, you ride on their time, according to a new policy.
Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July
One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Town recoups $2.3 million in back taxes with solar on a landfill
There are over 10,000 closed landfills in the United States, and it has been determined that closed landfills could host more than 60 GW of solar capacity – enough to power 7.8 million homes, according to a 2021 study by RMI, and this figure is rapidly increasing with the growing number of landfill projects in the past two years. CEP Renewables, for example, currently has 16 landfill or brownfield solar projects under development, and the company reports that its most recently completed 25.6 MW Mount Olive, project is the largest landfill solar project in North America.
Illinois quick hits: U of I increases tuition; company reportedly won't insure some cars
U of I increases tuition The University of Illinois Board of Trustees has approved a tuition increase for in-state freshmen who will begin school next fall at the Champaign-Urbana and Chicago campuses. Incoming freshmen from Illinois will see a 1.9% increase in their tuition. With the increase, the base in-state tuition for undergraduates at the Champaign-Urbana campus will be $12,712 a year, which is an increase of $238. Tuition at...
In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future
As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Tech layoffs cause economic worries across San Francisco, Seattle, and New York
Since last fall, it’s been a layoff bloodbath in the tech industry.Google parent company Alphabet cut 12,000 employees, just topping Microsoft’s announced layoffs of 11,000. Salesforce has plans to slash 9,000 employees, while Meta is parting with 11,000. Amazon, meanwhile, is cutting 18,000 people nationwide. JoiThe bruising round of cutbacks, fueled by fears of a recession, may have a big impact on cities with a big footprint like San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, according to observers, where corporate office workers form an important part of the downtown economy.“This downturn in tech is going to be devastating for Washington,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Trade policy, supply chain murk waters for utility solar growth
The full impact of the Inflation Reduction Act from the extension of the Investment Tax Credit for solar and the advent of a storage ITC has not created smooth sailing for the utility solar market. The 2022 storm of challenging trade policy, supply chain constraints and rising equipment costs curbed utility solar installations to 10 GW, halting year-over-year growth for the first time since 2017.
Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem
OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
pv-magazine-usa.com
LG Energy Solution sees record profit in Q4
LG Energy Solution announced its whole year earnings of $223.7 million (KRW 25.6 trillion) in consolidated revenue and $9.7 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) in operating profit, marking a year-on-year increase of 44% and 58% respectively. In the conference call, the company revealed it’s increasing its 2023 revenue target by 25%...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board is opening a public hearing for comment on the approval of what would be the largest solar facility in the nation, 800 MW, overtaking the 690 MW Gemini Solar project in Nevada. The project represents an investment of at least $1 billion, said developer Savion.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Largest rooftop terminal solar array designed for JFK airport
AlphaStruxure, a joint venture of Schneider Electric and Carlyle Group, announced it will design and install an 11.34 MW rooftop microgrid project on the New Terminal One of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica, N.Y. Upon completion by 2026, the microgrid will feature the largest rooftop solar array in...
Tesla, insurers take different paths to deal with expensive repairs
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) electric vehicles are expensive to repair - so much so that the automaker and insurers are addressing the issue in sharply different ways.
pv-magazine-usa.com
US renewable PPA price hikes cool off as material costs fall
In a quarterly report on large-scale renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPA), energy advisory firm Edison Energy shared that price increases in the US market continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than experienced since Q2 2021. Tracking 120 projects with commercial operations dates slated through 2026, the report...
pv-magazine-usa.com
OYA Renewables’ projects selected in N.Y. underserved community program
OYA Renewables, a New York-based solar developer, announced that two new community solar projects with 13 MW of power capacity have been selected as part of the first round of the Expanded Solar For All (E-SFA) program, a community solar program for underserved New Yorkers. The awarded solar projects, OYA...
The Verge
Uber’s ‘View as Delivery Person’ shows how much of your info couriers get
Uber Eats is introducing a feature that will tell you how much of your personal information a courier has access to throughout the delivery process. The feature, called “View as Delivery Person,” is meant to “provide consumers with additional transparency and peace of mind,” especially after potentially awkward or uncomfortable encounters, according to Zach Singleton, Uber’s head of privacy and equity product.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Thin, lightweight coating protects perovskite solar in space
Perovskites are of interest in space applications because they are a lower-cost and lightweight option to other technologies, and they have the potential to achieve efficiencies similar to those of current space technologies. In space applications, however, perovskites would be exposed to protons, alpha particles, atomic oxygen and other stressors. The NREL research is the latest effort to determine how perovskites can meet these challenges.
Comments / 2