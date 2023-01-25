Read full article on original website
Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction
Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours. Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms...
Director seeking 'extra'ordinary Tennesseans for film starring Nicole Kidman
NASHVILLE, TN — Lights, camera, action!. A new film starring actress Nicole Kidman will soon be shooting in Nashville, and the director has put in a casting call for paid extras. According to jenny alison casting, there are a variety of openings for extras of different ages, including:. Extras...
Boutique dog hotel opens in Nashville
Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick.
Nashville contestant appearing on Friday’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’
On Friday evening, you can watch as a Nashville man spins the wheel and tries to win big bucks right here on News 2!
Extras Needed In Nashville For New Movie Starring Nicole Kidman
The film is looking for paid extras for the new thriller.
Stay at This New Luxury Farm Resort Just Outside Nashville
While you might not think of “luxury” and “farm” in the same sentence, that’s exactly the combo this new resort offers, just outside of Nashville, in Franklin, Tennessee. Southall is designed as a new take on Southern hospitality, with a working farm on 300-plus acres,...
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Nibble in Downtown Nashville
Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes sure make "no comment" look cute. The singer and her new friend were spotted along Nashville's Lower Broadway this week. There was some playful dancing, finger interplay and nibbling as the two enjoyed snacks and some local Nashville country music at Robert's Western World. TMZ shared video of what we're definitely not going to call a date night. It was just two friends or associates, who hold hands and smile a lot.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Tennessee.
Country music superstar visits restaurant
The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville
How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now...
Meet the family calling viral $1.5M Zillow listing home after purchase
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — It was certainly one hot listing!. WZTV tracked down the man who bought the burned mansion in Williamson County, Tennessee after it was listed on Zillow for only four days. We went there Friday morning, about 11:30 a.m.,” said Mike Thakur, who bought the home...
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
The Radnor eagles have landed – again
While bald eagles are a symbol of the great outdoors, a pair has taken up residence at Radnor Lake, so close to downtown Nashville that on a still evening you can hear the jukebox at Tootsies. Radnor has had an occasional visiting eagle in the past, but last year the...
South Nashville ride share company randomly shuts down, workers without pay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from the electric ride share company, Earth Rides, say the company shut down without notice and owes them a paycheck. On Jan. 19, Earth Rides in South Nashville permanently closed their doors. Former full-time and part-time drivers, who wish to remain anonymous, say they...
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case ahead of video release
Nashville pastors are deciding if they want to watch the video of Tyre Nichols' Memphis traffic stop when it is released Friday.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
