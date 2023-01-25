Read full article on original website
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Gizmodo
We May Not Actually Need All That Lithium
Read any article about the clean energy revolution, and chances are you’ll run into some staggering numbers about how demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other minerals and metals is projected to rise over the next few decades. But the future isn’t set in stone. The U.S. may need...
electrek.co
This solar + storage project could be a US grid game changer
A team at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a utility-scale solar and storage project that can provide power to both AC and DC high-voltage lines, and thus shore up grid stability – here’s how it works. Most of the US power...
UK Car Production Falls 10% In 2022; EVs See Strong Performance
Annual U.K. car production fell 9.8% to 775,014 units in 2022 as global chip shortages, and structural changes depress output. The data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) indicated that production in 2022 was 40% less than pre-pandemic in 2019. The main reasons for the depressed...
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
CNET
Why Don't We Cover Every Parking Lot with Solar Panels?
If you park in one of several commuter lots on Michigan State University's campus, you'll likely score a premium parking spot. That's because each parking lot is sheltered from the sun, snow and rain by solar panels. They're mounted above the lot on steel structures tall enough for tailgaters in RVs to park beneath. Besides providing a more pleasant parking experience, the university gets cheaper, cleaner solar energy from the solar panels.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
CNET
These Solar Windows Are an Invisible Alternative to Solar Panels
For decades, generating solar power has meant installing big, black solar panels on your roof. But what if you could generate electricity by harnessing invisible light that passes through your windows?. That's the promise of solar windows -- a cutting-edge technology that could change the way we build sustainable infrastructure...
electrek.co
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels falls to $1,188 in New Green Deals
If you’re tired of the power going out for days on end, or going on multi-day off-grid camping trips and not being able to use things like a heated blanket, toaster, or even coffee makers, then it’s time to change that. Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels is up to the task as it can keep the 1,002Wh portable power station charged with nothing but the sun’s rays. Right now it’s on sale for $1,188, which is just $89 above our last mention though you get an extra solar panel this time around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
pv-magazine-usa.com
LG Energy Solution sees record profit in Q4
LG Energy Solution announced its whole year earnings of $223.7 million (KRW 25.6 trillion) in consolidated revenue and $9.7 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) in operating profit, marking a year-on-year increase of 44% and 58% respectively. In the conference call, the company revealed it’s increasing its 2023 revenue target by 25%...
eenews.net
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal
The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
solarpowerworldonline.com
January 2023 Digital Edition: 2023 Trends In Solar + Storage
The solar industry is trendy again, thanks to last year’s monumental passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Manufacturing tax credits, installation subsidies, skilled-labor requirements, oh my! With that trendiness comes great responsibility. We have the opportunity to really accelerate solar and storage adoption across the country. The sales pitch is easy now — climate change is accelerating, electricity grids are overloaded, solar is the cheapest it’s ever been. Our focus must shift to making sure the right, moral companies take us to the next level.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board is opening a public hearing for comment on the approval of what would be the largest solar facility in the nation, 800 MW, overtaking the 690 MW Gemini Solar project in Nevada. The project represents an investment of at least $1 billion, said developer Savion.
Tesla Supplier LGES In Talks With EV Maker To Supply Batteries From Proposed Arizona Plant
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA battery supplier LG Energy Solutions, or LGES, is reportedly planning to expand its relationship with the electric vehicle giant. What Happened: LGES said it is in "active discussions" with Tesla and other EV startups for the supply of batteries from its proposed plant in Arizona, Reuters reported, citing comments by the South Korean company’s management on a conference call.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Trade policy, supply chain murk waters for utility solar growth
The full impact of the Inflation Reduction Act from the extension of the Investment Tax Credit for solar and the advent of a storage ITC has not created smooth sailing for the utility solar market. The 2022 storm of challenging trade policy, supply chain constraints and rising equipment costs curbed utility solar installations to 10 GW, halting year-over-year growth for the first time since 2017.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Town recoups $2.3 million in back taxes with solar on a landfill
There are over 10,000 closed landfills in the United States, and it has been determined that closed landfills could host more than 60 GW of solar capacity – enough to power 7.8 million homes, according to a 2021 study by RMI, and this figure is rapidly increasing with the growing number of landfill projects in the past two years. CEP Renewables, for example, currently has 16 landfill or brownfield solar projects under development, and the company reports that its most recently completed 25.6 MW Mount Olive, project is the largest landfill solar project in North America.
