Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Gizmodo

We May Not Actually Need All That Lithium

Read any article about the clean energy revolution, and chances are you’ll run into some staggering numbers about how demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other minerals and metals is projected to rise over the next few decades. But the future isn’t set in stone. The U.S. may need...
electrek.co

This solar + storage project could be a US grid game changer

A team at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a utility-scale solar and storage project that can provide power to both AC and DC high-voltage lines, and thus shore up grid stability – here’s how it works. Most of the US power...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

UK Car Production Falls 10% In 2022; EVs See Strong Performance

Annual U.K. car production fell 9.8% to 775,014 units in 2022 as global chip shortages, and structural changes depress output. The data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) indicated that production in 2022 was 40% less than pre-pandemic in 2019. The main reasons for the depressed...
The Associated Press

SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
CNET

Why Don't We Cover Every Parking Lot with Solar Panels?

If you park in one of several commuter lots on Michigan State University's campus, you'll likely score a premium parking spot. That's because each parking lot is sheltered from the sun, snow and rain by solar panels. They're mounted above the lot on steel structures tall enough for tailgaters in RVs to park beneath. Besides providing a more pleasant parking experience, the university gets cheaper, cleaner solar energy from the solar panels.
EAST LANSING, MI
scitechdaily.com

300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs

A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
CNET

These Solar Windows Are an Invisible Alternative to Solar Panels

For decades, generating solar power has meant installing big, black solar panels on your roof. But what if you could generate electricity by harnessing invisible light that passes through your windows?. That's the promise of solar windows -- a cutting-edge technology that could change the way we build sustainable infrastructure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels falls to $1,188 in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of the power going out for days on end, or going on multi-day off-grid camping trips and not being able to use things like a heated blanket, toaster, or even coffee makers, then it’s time to change that. Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels is up to the task as it can keep the 1,002Wh portable power station charged with nothing but the sun’s rays. Right now it’s on sale for $1,188, which is just $89 above our last mention though you get an extra solar panel this time around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Benzinga

pv-magazine-usa.com

LG Energy Solution sees record profit in Q4

LG Energy Solution announced its whole year earnings of $223.7 million (KRW 25.6 trillion) in consolidated revenue and $9.7 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) in operating profit, marking a year-on-year increase of 44% and 58% respectively. In the conference call, the company revealed it’s increasing its 2023 revenue target by 25%...
TENNESSEE STATE
eenews.net

U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal

The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
MINNESOTA STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

January 2023 Digital Edition: 2023 Trends In Solar + Storage

The solar industry is trendy again, thanks to last year’s monumental passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Manufacturing tax credits, installation subsidies, skilled-labor requirements, oh my! With that trendiness comes great responsibility. We have the opportunity to really accelerate solar and storage adoption across the country. The sales pitch is easy now — climate change is accelerating, electricity grids are overloaded, solar is the cheapest it’s ever been. Our focus must shift to making sure the right, moral companies take us to the next level.
Benzinga

Tesla Supplier LGES In Talks With EV Maker To Supply Batteries From Proposed Arizona Plant

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA battery supplier LG Energy Solutions, or LGES, is reportedly planning to expand its relationship with the electric vehicle giant. What Happened: LGES said it is in "active discussions" with Tesla and other EV startups for the supply of batteries from its proposed plant in Arizona, Reuters reported, citing comments by the South Korean company’s management on a conference call.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
pv-magazine-usa.com

Trade policy, supply chain murk waters for utility solar growth

The full impact of the Inflation Reduction Act from the extension of the Investment Tax Credit for solar and the advent of a storage ITC has not created smooth sailing for the utility solar market. The 2022 storm of challenging trade policy, supply chain constraints and rising equipment costs curbed utility solar installations to 10 GW, halting year-over-year growth for the first time since 2017.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Town recoups $2.3 million in back taxes with solar on a landfill

There are over 10,000 closed landfills in the United States, and it has been determined that closed landfills could host more than 60 GW of solar capacity – enough to power 7.8 million homes, according to a 2021 study by RMI, and this figure is rapidly increasing with the growing number of landfill projects in the past two years. CEP Renewables, for example, currently has 16 landfill or brownfield solar projects under development, and the company reports that its most recently completed 25.6 MW Mount Olive, project is the largest landfill solar project in North America.

