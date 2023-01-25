Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com
Trish Stratus Announces Withdrawal From This Weekend’s WrestleCon
– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced yestreday that she will be unable to make her scheduled appearance for today’s WrestleCon pop-up event in San Antonio, Texas as her little girl is not feeling well. However, she did not that she’s hoping to make some appearances on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. You can see the video she posted on the announcement below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Zelina Vega Picks Her Royal Rumble Number, The Best of Royal Rumble Matches, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio Signing Autographs
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega picked her number for the Royal Rumble as revealed by WWE last night. However, she wouldn’t reveal what it was. She reacted later on Twitter, “WHAT NUMBER DO YOU GUYS THINK IT IS?! Mwahahaha…” You can view that clip and her reaction below:
411mania.com
Nine More Wrestlers Rumored For Men’s Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that a graphic being used on international WWE social media features nine previously unannounced wrestlers for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The graphic does not include Xavier Woods, who was announced on last night’s Smackdown. If this is all accurate, the talent list also includes: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar. That would leave four spots open.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 01.19.23 – The Final Hype for The Royal Rumble!
-It’s Royal Rumble Saturday and we have this episode of SmackDown LowDown to put the final touches on the hype. My picks are the favorites: Cody and Rhea. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is flying solo at WWE HQ as Matt Camp joins her via satellite from his hotel in San Antonio.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Is Unclear About Her Royal Rumble Status
Mia Yim isn’t listed as an entrant in the Royal Rumble yet, and she doesn’t yet know if she’s in the match. The Raw star spoke with Wrestling Inc at the Royal Rumble press junket on Friday and said that she has not been told whether she’ll be in the match at this point.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Gets His Own TikTok, Arrives in San Antonio for WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE has announced the launch of Roman Reigns’ personal TikTok account. His TikTok channel is now live and released its first video, showing Reigns arriving to San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2023 event, which you can view below. Roman Reigns has landed on TikTok. The...
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
411mania.com
Liv Morgan Has Been Campaigning to Enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 Tonight
– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:. “I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come...
411mania.com
Mickie James On Staying Loyal To Impact, Reflects On Feud With Deonna Purrazzo
Mickie James is a loyal member of the Impact Wrestling roster, and she recently talked about the company being her “home” and more. James spoke with Ella Jay for SEScoops and you can check out a couple more highlights below, per Fightful:. On staying loyal to Impact: “I...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
411mania.com
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On Buff Bagwell Joining The NWO, the American Males
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the career of Buff Bagwell in WCW including teaming up with Scotty Riggs, joining the NWO and Bagwell being a heel than face. Some highlights are below. On teaming with Scott Riggs as the American Males: “I loved their entrance...
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
411mania.com
Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
411mania.com
WWE Head of International Reportedly Exits Company
WWE has seen another major executive leave, with Head of International Matthew Drew reportedly gone. PWInsider reports that Drew, who was the Senior Vice President, International, recently exited the company. Drew came over to WWE from DAZN in June of 2021 for the position, and headed up “growing WWE’s brand...
411mania.com
AEW News: Excalibur Praises Rampage Women’s Title Match, Preview of The Dark Order on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
– During last night’s AEW Rampage, Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defended her title against Emi Sakura. Excalibur had high praise for the match on Twitter, writing, “20 years ago, @jmehytr & @EmiSakura_gtmv was the type of match I would be thankful to see a 6th generation VHS copy of. Not only did I get to watch it in HD on TV, I got to call it as well. Hell yeah.” You can see that tweet below:
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 1.27.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho. We’re still in Kentucky and in this case, that means it’s time for Hangman Page to face Wheeler Yuta on his way to next week’s showdown with Jon Moxley. Other than that, Jamie Hayter is in a Women’s Title eliminator match and we should be in for a treat there. The show continues to be up and down, but maybe they can make it work this week. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Teams Announced For AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Trios Tourneys
AAA has announced all of the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup trio tournaments, which happen this March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW and more. The teams include:. Men’s Teams:. * USA: Johnny Caballero, Sam Adonis & Christopher Daniels.
