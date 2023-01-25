ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com

Trish Stratus Announces Withdrawal From This Weekend’s WrestleCon

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced yestreday that she will be unable to make her scheduled appearance for today’s WrestleCon pop-up event in San Antonio, Texas as her little girl is not feeling well. However, she did not that she’s hoping to make some appearances on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. You can see the video she posted on the announcement below:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

Nine More Wrestlers Rumored For Men’s Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that a graphic being used on international WWE social media features nine previously unannounced wrestlers for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The graphic does not include Xavier Woods, who was announced on last night’s Smackdown. If this is all accurate, the talent list also includes: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar. That would leave four spots open.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
411mania.com

Mia Yim Is Unclear About Her Royal Rumble Status

Mia Yim isn’t listed as an entrant in the Royal Rumble yet, and she doesn’t yet know if she’s in the match. The Raw star spoke with Wrestling Inc at the Royal Rumble press junket on Friday and said that she has not been told whether she’ll be in the match at this point.
411mania.com

Mickie James On Staying Loyal To Impact, Reflects On Feud With Deonna Purrazzo

Mickie James is a loyal member of the Impact Wrestling roster, and she recently talked about the company being her “home” and more. James spoke with Ella Jay for SEScoops and you can check out a couple more highlights below, per Fightful:. On staying loyal to Impact: “I...
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue

Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
411mania.com

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On Buff Bagwell Joining The NWO, the American Males

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the career of Buff Bagwell in WCW including teaming up with Scotty Riggs, joining the NWO and Bagwell being a heel than face. Some highlights are below. On teaming with Scott Riggs as the American Males: “I loved their entrance...
411mania.com

Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
WORCESTER, MA
411mania.com

WWE Head of International Reportedly Exits Company

WWE has seen another major executive leave, with Head of International Matthew Drew reportedly gone. PWInsider reports that Drew, who was the Senior Vice President, International, recently exited the company. Drew came over to WWE from DAZN in June of 2021 for the position, and headed up “growing WWE’s brand...
411mania.com

AEW News: Excalibur Praises Rampage Women’s Title Match, Preview of The Dark Order on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights

– During last night’s AEW Rampage, Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defended her title against Emi Sakura. Excalibur had high praise for the match on Twitter, writing, “20 years ago, @jmehytr & @EmiSakura_gtmv was the type of match I would be thankful to see a 6th generation VHS copy of. Not only did I get to watch it in HD on TV, I got to call it as well. Hell yeah.” You can see that tweet below:
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 1.27.23

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho. We’re still in Kentucky and in this case, that means it’s time for Hangman Page to face Wheeler Yuta on his way to next week’s showdown with Jon Moxley. Other than that, Jamie Hayter is in a Women’s Title eliminator match and we should be in for a treat there. The show continues to be up and down, but maybe they can make it work this week. Let’s get to it.
LEXINGTON, KY
411mania.com

Teams Announced For AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Trios Tourneys

AAA has announced all of the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup trio tournaments, which happen this March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW and more. The teams include:. Men’s Teams:. * USA: Johnny Caballero, Sam Adonis & Christopher Daniels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy