Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | It should not be this bad: Notre Dame gets up 30, blasts Louisville, 76-62
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Sitting in a situation where I have no idea what to say, or how to start a column, I’m always reminded of the words of Ernest Hemingway: “All you have to do is write one true sentence that you know.”. So, following Louisville’s...
South Dakota 2023 Prospect Mallory Miller Visits Louisville
Mallory Miller was recently on an official visit to the University of Louisville to see Head Coach Jeff Walz’s program first-hand. A native of South Dakota, Mallory Miller is a 6-foot-4 forward/center prospect who recently announced via her Twitter account that she was on an official visit to the University of Louisville.
wdrb.com
Last-second 3-pointer lifts Bellarmine over Eastern Kentucky, 72-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifth-year senior Garrett Tipton was the hero as Bellarmine used all but .2 seconds of the clock to complete its comeback. That's how much time they put back on the clock after Tipton's contested three lifted the Knights over visiting Eastern Kentucky, 72-71, before a fired up Freedom Hall crowd Thursday night.
wdrb.com
Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
zagsblog.com
Top JUCO guard Koron Davis commits to Louisville
Koron Davis, one of the top JUCO prospects in the country, has committed to Louisville. The 6-foot-7 guard from Indiana is averaging 25.3 points per game this season with 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for LA Southwest. “I chose Louisville because they fit my play style and it felt like...
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
Linebacker KJ Cloyd announces he will return to Louisville
University of Louisville linebacker KJ Cloyd has announced he will return for his senior season. Cloyd, who played in 36 games over the past three seasons with the Cardinals, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but then played in the Fenway Bowl for the Cardinals in mid-December. He has been around the program since but just this afternoon confirmed his return to U of L.
Community suggests historic figures as names for new Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The naming of new schools in Louisville is generating a lot of interest. The west end middle school, west end elementary and east end elementary schools are all up for grabs. Thursday night, passionate Louisvillians pleaded their case as to why people who've made a difference...
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
WTVQ
Baffert’s New York horse racing ban lifted; Churchill Downs ban remains
Bob Baffert can once again enter horses at New York’s major tracks, although he remains banned at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The Hall of Fame trainer’s one-year ban by the New York Racing Association has ended, allowing him to once again enter horses. Baffert was suspended in June...
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff. However, the theater did not identify him by name.
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Radio Ink
‘Streetz Morning Takeover’ Joins WGZB Louisville
Superadio Network’s Streetz Morning Takeover is replacing Nick Cannon’s morning show on WGZB (96.5 FM) in Louisville, Kentucky. The station is also adding The Streetz Weekend Countdown, hosted by Yung Joc, Mz. Shyneka and Shawty Shawty. “Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover” is the fastest growing Hip...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
wdrb.com
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
