Louisville, KY

FanSided

South Dakota 2023 Prospect Mallory Miller Visits Louisville

Mallory Miller was recently on an official visit to the University of Louisville to see Head Coach Jeff Walz’s program first-hand. A native of South Dakota, Mallory Miller is a 6-foot-4 forward/center prospect who recently announced via her Twitter account that she was on an official visit to the University of Louisville.
wdrb.com

Last-second 3-pointer lifts Bellarmine over Eastern Kentucky, 72-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifth-year senior Garrett Tipton was the hero as Bellarmine used all but .2 seconds of the clock to complete its comeback. That's how much time they put back on the clock after Tipton's contested three lifted the Knights over visiting Eastern Kentucky, 72-71, before a fired up Freedom Hall crowd Thursday night.
wdrb.com

Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
zagsblog.com

Top JUCO guard Koron Davis commits to Louisville

Koron Davis, one of the top JUCO prospects in the country, has committed to Louisville. The 6-foot-7 guard from Indiana is averaging 25.3 points per game this season with 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for LA Southwest. “I chose Louisville because they fit my play style and it felt like...
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
247Sports

Linebacker KJ Cloyd announces he will return to Louisville

University of Louisville linebacker KJ Cloyd has announced he will return for his senior season. Cloyd, who played in 36 games over the past three seasons with the Cardinals, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but then played in the Fenway Bowl for the Cardinals in mid-December. He has been around the program since but just this afternoon confirmed his return to U of L.
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
wdrb.com

Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of colleague in Irish Hill shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff. However, the theater did not identify him by name.
Radio Ink

‘Streetz Morning Takeover’ Joins WGZB Louisville

Superadio Network’s Streetz Morning Takeover is replacing Nick Cannon’s morning show on WGZB (96.5 FM) in Louisville, Kentucky. The station is also adding The Streetz Weekend Countdown, hosted by Yung Joc, Mz. Shyneka and Shawty Shawty. “Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover” is the fastest growing Hip...
WHAS11

Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
