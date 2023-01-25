Read full article on original website
WOWT
Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
klkntv.com
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
kfornow.com
Stabbing Reported Friday Morning at a Northeast Lancaster County Home
RURAL WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person was taken to a hospital, after an apparent stabbing that happened early Friday morning northwest of Waverly. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said the incident happened at a farm/business operation near 112th and Branched Oak Road, where a 69-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a Lincoln hospital. He suffered two stab wounds to his left arm and two more wounds to his abdomen. Houchin said the man was undergoing surgery as of 9:30am Friday.
klin.com
Lincoln Mayor, Police Chief React To Tyre Nichols Beating Videos
Officials in Memphis, Tennessee released body cam video Friday evening that shows five officers beating, kicking and pepper spraying 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop on January 7. He died a few days later at the hospital. All five officers have been...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
1011now.com
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
iheart.com
More details released in Lincoln homemade bomb arrest
(Lincoln, NE) -- More details are released, and another arrest is made, in connection with homemade explosives being found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department says around 1:00 Wednesday morning, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway. LPD says officer contacted the driver, 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg of Lincoln, and spotted evidence of narcotics usage in plain view. Fossberg, who was not the owner of the vehicle, was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
1011now.com
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for two people who robbed a First National Bank branch in west Omaha on Thursday. Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees there told officers that two people entered the bank armed with handguns, assaulted several people, and demanded money, according to an OPD release.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Omaha police searching for suspects in series of car thefts
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a series of car thefts and attempted thefts included the suspects clipping a man with their car. Now, thanks to a neighbor's Ring video doorbell camera, we can see who police are looking for. Investigators said the thefts all happened Friday, Jan. 13,...
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
KETV.com
Saunders County authorities identify victim in fatal Wednesday crash
PRAGUE, Neb. — Previous coverage in above video. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a fatal car crash near Prague. Authorities said 24-year-old Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckendahl died at Nebraska Medical Center following the crash. Around 8:45 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
klin.com
LPD Arrest Two in Connection With Explosives Found Wednesday
More details have been released after several explosive devices were found in a vehicle and a northwest Lincoln apartment Wednesday morning. Assistant LPD Police Chief Brian Jackson says an officer found drugs and two explosive devices during a traffic stop at NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway. Jackson says the...
UPDATE: Two arrested in connection to Thursday robbery
Omaha Police say two arrests have been made in connection with the robbery that occurred Thursday morning at First National Bank of Omaha on South 175th Street.
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man arrested on several charges
An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
News Channel Nebraska
Omahan recovering after blind date assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
Omaha Police name person killed in crash near 38th and Cuming
One person was killed after a Wednesday afternoon crash that occurred near the area of 38th and Cuming Street.
klkntv.com
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
Omaha Fire Department fights large blaze Thursday night
The Omaha Fire Department fought a large fire at a residence near 47th and L Street on Thursday night.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
WOWT
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A series of events stemming from a stolen car left an Omaha man terrorized and shot last fall has resulted in the charges against another man the victim described as a “gangster disciple.”. Nathaniel Campbell, 30, was booked into the Douglas County jail on Tuesday...
