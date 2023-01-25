Hulu Severs Ties With Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges

The fallout around Justin Roiland continues. A representative from 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals has confirmed to Decider that both companies have ended their relationship with the creator and producer. Furthermore, Roiland’s two ongoing projects with Hulu — Solar Opposites and Koala Man — will continue without him.

The statement from 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals was firm and to the point, reading, “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland.” It’s also completely expected.

Last night (January 24), Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it had ended its relationship with the writer, creator, and producer. They weren’t alone. In a tweet released around the same time as this news broke, Squanch Games, the video game company Roiland founded, revealed that Roiland handed in his resignation on January 16. That resignation came four days after NBC News broke the story of the felony domestic abuse charges that were made against Roiland.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Roiland had been charged with “one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit.” Not much is known about the specifics of these charges. However, we do know that Roiland’s accuser, currently listed as Jane Doe, was dating him at the time. Much like with Rick and Morty , Hulu and 20th TV Animation cutting ties with Roiland will not effect its ongoing series.

The future of Solar Opposites and, to a lesser degree, Koala Man is a question that’s been lurking on the edges of this news story. In October of last year, Solar Opposites was renewed for a fifth season. Now it seems as that season will continue as planned, but this time with Mike McMahan alone at the helm. Presumably, the series will also recast Korvo, the role Roiland voices. At the moment, it’s unknown if Koala Man will have a Season 2. But considering the fact that Koala Man is more of a Michael Cusack series than Solar Opposites and that Hulu and 20th TV Animation feel comfortable moving forward with the latter, it seems unlikely that this story will have much of an effect on the 2023 series.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-799-7233 , or text START to 88788 .