Hartford, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Richard Ernst Lauersdorf, 88, of West Bend, WI

January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Richard Ernst Lauersdorf was born August 29, 1934, to Ernst and Adela Lauersdorf in Watertown, Wisconsin, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He graduated in 1952 from Northwestern Preparatory School...
WEST BEND, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer

A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

School Board candidate forum Sunday, January 29 in Richfield, WI

Richfield, WI – On Sunday, January 29, 2023, there will be a meet and greet event for school board candidates from various districts in Washington County, WI. This event is open to the public and hosted at Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175, Richfield, WI from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. All of the following candidates will have an opportunity to speak, as well as answer questions.
RICHFIELD, WI
milwaukeemag.com

4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s

Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs jobs at Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. in Milwaukee, WI

West Bend, WI – Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. is currently seeking a full-time paralegal/legal assistant to work with a partner at their Milwaukee, WI, location. At least three years of legal experience is required. Successful candidates must be organized, have excellent verbal and written communication skills, have the ability...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
wxerfm.com

JMKAC Campaigning to Save Fox Point Art Environment

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center, the James Tellen Woodland Sculpture Garden and the new Art Preserve are familiar to most who live near Sheboygan, and are well-known far beyond here for their collection and preservation of important works from around the world. Now, that preservation effort is focusing on the Milwaukee County Village of Fox Point and the Mary Nohl Art Environment.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]

Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI

January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Delafield approves final referendum question

DELAFIELD — The Delafield Common Council gave final approval to the city’s fire fee referendum Monday night, making only minor changes from previous versions aimed at making the April referendum question as voter-friendly as possible. The $450 annual fee will be to fund fire protection and emergency medical...
DELAFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Annual Cedar Community Chili Social & Used Book Sale is January 28, 2023

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Grand Hall – Cedar Community, Cedar Ridge Campus, 113 Cedar Ridge Drive, West Bend. Variety is the “spice” of life and Cedar Community’s independent living apartments and homes have everything you need to add a little “zest” to your life. Men and women aged 55 and better are “savoring” the indoor heated pool and whirlpool, woodwork shop, yoga classes, book clubs, boat rides on Big Cedar Lake, entertainment, fitness center, educational opportunities, and other socially engaging activities. Cedar Community offers maintenance-free living with full access to all of our community’s services and amenities, as well as our nature-inspired lifestyle.
WEST BEND, WI

