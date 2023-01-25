ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman Surprised With New Emmy After Hers Was Destroyed

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago

The Talk honored Tracey Bregman ‘s 40th anniversary on The Young and the Restless in the sweetest way. During Tuesday’s (Jan. 24) episode, the actress was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed in a fire.

Bregman, who has played Lauren Fenmore on the soap opera since 1983, won the Emmy in 1985 for what is now known as the award for Outstanding Younger Actress — back then, the category was called Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series. However, the award became “damaged beyond repair” when she lost her home in the Woolsey Fire in 2018.

To commemorate her longtime gig on the show, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the actor who plays Bregman’s onscreen husband, Christian LeBlanc, surprised his costar on the stage of The Talk as he presented her with the new Emmy.

“I would like to present this, an Emmy for Outstanding Ingenue in a Daytime Drama Series,” he said. “But this time it’s from the people who love and respect you and cherish you, your CBS, your Young and the Restless family, and I’m so honored to be able to give this to you.”

As they opened the box and pulled out the award, all Bregman could say was, “Oh, my god.” Eventually, she told the room, “I can’t thank you enough. Oh, my god. I’m so overwhelmed to have this.”

Bregman later said her time on Y&R has been “one of the most extraordinary and heartfelt experiences” of her career, per Variety .

“I tried not to go into the ‘ugly cry’ on the air,” she said. “Thanks to my Young and Restless family, NATAS, The Talk and everyone who made this moment happen. My heart is so full.”

According to the outlet, Adam Sharp, the President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said that he and the judges are “happy” the Emmy is “back home where it belongs.”

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Comments / 8

Norma Robinson
3d ago

I was a change for the better, I' was tired of jack and Diane and the diane saga, this show was about memories, and I enjoyed it. the writer should end this diane story, we are fed up with it now you have jack committing a crime, of all people why do you want him so low.

Reply
4
Decider.com

Decider.com

