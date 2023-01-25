ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

FA Cup 5th round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more

The FA Cup Fifth Round brings 16 teams closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City downing Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
SB Nation

Pep Talk: “So we have to prove ourselves....”

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City enter the first of three match vs Arsenal in the coming months. This one will come in the way of the FA Cup as they meet at the Etihad in a true heavyweight showdown. Pep talked about injuries, expectations, the match and much more. Let’s...
BBC

'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'

When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
SB Nation

January 27th-29th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker

Arsenal Line-Up Vs Manchester City Confirmed; Leandro Trossard Makes Full Debut

Mikel Arteta was one of Pep Guardiola's most important member of staff whilst he was the assistant manager at the club and this season so far has proved why as Arsenal currently sit top of the table with The Gunners the only side competing with Manchester City for the league title.
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, January 26

Good morning everyone. i had another hoddle planned but it i have just gotten home (11:20pm) and have to wake up for work in six hours. so enjoy this hoddle instead. Burnley have made some great announcement signings these past few windows. Remember that Fawlty Towers and Bruce Forsyth ones? I sure do.
SB Nation

Leicester Receive Bid For ₩91.5b Player And Other Dubious Transfer News

We here at Fosse Posse pride ourselves on upholding the highest journalistic standards in the industry (at least until we’re replaced by ChatGPT). Years of experience and our battle-tested investigative instincts have taught us one inviolable rule:. Transfer rumours are bunk. There are certainly a few which come to...
Yardbarker

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool Team News - Caicedo To Miss Out

Liverpool travel to the south coast on Sunday to face Brighton in an FA Cup fourth round clash.. A fortnight ago, the Reds were well beaten at the Amex when Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls were rampant in a 3-0 victory. Jurgen Klopp will be expecting an improved performance from...
SB Nation

Six of the Best As Manchester City Girls Reach Conti-Cup Semis

Hayley Raso and Lauren Hemp scored a brace apiece as holders Manchester City cruised into the last four of the Conti-Cup. Bunny Shaw and Mary Fowler scored the other goals as City put six without reply past a hapless Bristol City. The blues were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Arsenal FC

Manchester City and Arsenal FC are set to kick it off in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The top two clubs in the Premier League will meet for the first time this season and both clubs will be looking to set the tone for their two remaining league matches. We have gathered the City Collective to give their predictions for the cup tie at the Etihad.
SB Nation

Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea

Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...

