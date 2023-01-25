Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
Everton star Amadou Onana SNUBS Chelsea transfer interest leaving door open for Arsenal to sign £50m-rated midfielder
EVERTON star Amadou Onana has snubbed a move to Chelsea which could open the door for Arsenal to get revenge for their Mykhailo Mudryk hijacking. Onana's future on Merseyside looks bleak after Sky Sports reported that he failed to report to training on Tuesday. And the Telegraph claimed that Chelsea,...
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Sporting News
FA Cup 5th round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fifth Round brings 16 teams closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City downing Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
SB Nation
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “So we have to prove ourselves....”
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City enter the first of three match vs Arsenal in the coming months. This one will come in the way of the FA Cup as they meet at the Etihad in a true heavyweight showdown. Pep talked about injuries, expectations, the match and much more. Let’s...
chatsports.com
Wanderers sign ex-Premier League star Morgan Schneiderlin and more big names could follow the former Everton man to the A-League club
Western Sydney Wanderers have secured a loan deal for former French international Morgan Schneiderlin, in what could be just the start of a hectic transfer period for the ambitious A-League Men club. The former Everton, Manchester United and Southampton midfielder has signed with the Wanderers until the end of the...
Women's FA Cup fourth round preview: five things to look out for
Everything to look out for in the Women's FA Cup fourth round, from potential cup upsets to throwbacks to FA Cup past.
BBC
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool transfer news: Latest January window updates as Chelsea consider hijacking Nunes plans
Liverpool have consistently opted against major transfer moves in January following Jurgen Klopp's arrival in 2015, but a recent 3-0 defeat to Brighton followed by a 0-0 draw with Chelsea during a miserable run of results has highlighted the need for reinforcements. In seven winter windows, Klopp had only broken...
SB Nation
January 27th-29th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker
Arsenal Line-Up Vs Manchester City Confirmed; Leandro Trossard Makes Full Debut
Mikel Arteta was one of Pep Guardiola's most important member of staff whilst he was the assistant manager at the club and this season so far has proved why as Arsenal currently sit top of the table with The Gunners the only side competing with Manchester City for the league title.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, January 26
Good morning everyone. i had another hoddle planned but it i have just gotten home (11:20pm) and have to wake up for work in six hours. so enjoy this hoddle instead. Burnley have made some great announcement signings these past few windows. Remember that Fawlty Towers and Bruce Forsyth ones? I sure do.
SB Nation
Leicester Receive Bid For ₩91.5b Player And Other Dubious Transfer News
We here at Fosse Posse pride ourselves on upholding the highest journalistic standards in the industry (at least until we’re replaced by ChatGPT). Years of experience and our battle-tested investigative instincts have taught us one inviolable rule:. Transfer rumours are bunk. There are certainly a few which come to...
Yardbarker
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool Team News - Caicedo To Miss Out
Liverpool travel to the south coast on Sunday to face Brighton in an FA Cup fourth round clash.. A fortnight ago, the Reds were well beaten at the Amex when Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls were rampant in a 3-0 victory. Jurgen Klopp will be expecting an improved performance from...
SB Nation
Six of the Best As Manchester City Girls Reach Conti-Cup Semis
Hayley Raso and Lauren Hemp scored a brace apiece as holders Manchester City cruised into the last four of the Conti-Cup. Bunny Shaw and Mary Fowler scored the other goals as City put six without reply past a hapless Bristol City. The blues were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Arsenal FC
Manchester City and Arsenal FC are set to kick it off in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The top two clubs in the Premier League will meet for the first time this season and both clubs will be looking to set the tone for their two remaining league matches. We have gathered the City Collective to give their predictions for the cup tie at the Etihad.
Guardiola could ‘fight on the touchline’ with Arteta and not lose respect for him
Manchester City’s manager says nothing could diminish the respect he has for his friend Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal side City face in the FA Cup on Friday
SB Nation
Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea
Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...
Comments / 0