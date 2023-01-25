CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
10-21-26-33-35
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Lucky For Life
19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Play3 Day
7-2-1, WB: 9
(seven, two, one; WB: nine)
Play3 Night
5-1-2, WB: 7
(five, one, two; WB: seven)
Play4 Day
4-9-2-6, WB: 5
(four, nine, two, six; WB: five)
Play4 Night
5-3-1-7, WB: 6
(five, three, one, seven; WB: six)
Powerball
09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $572,000,000
