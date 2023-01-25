Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 3 Midday’ game

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 23 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Coppin State 94-75 on Saturday night. Pollard had 12 rebounds and six assists for the Hawks (12-8, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Zion Styles added 20 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and eight assists. Kevon Voyles was 6 of 14 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 16 points. The Eagles (6-17, 1-5) were led by Sam Sessoms, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds. Mike Hood added 16 points and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Kam’Ron Cunningham had 15 points. ___
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 18 points, seven assists, and six steals, Donald Carey added 16 points, and Maryland defeated Nebraska 82-63 on Saturday. Donta Scott added 12 points, Hakim Hart 11, and Patrick Emilien 10. Emilien had seven rebounds and Hart added five assists. Young had one huge block that denied Nebraska a fast-break layup. Derrick Walker had 16 points and eight rebounds for Nebraska and walk-on Sam Hoiberg scored 15. A series of injuries has left the Cornhuskers with nine available scholarship players. Although Maryland led by double digits for most of the second half, a 3-pointer by Wilhelm Breidenbach had the Cornhuskers within 59-50 with 9:06 to go in the game. Maryland quickly scored the next seven points and the lead continued to grow, peaking at 74-52 on a three-point play by Hart with 5:50 left. The lead was 22 again when Carey hit two free throws with 4:02 remaining.
Comments / 0