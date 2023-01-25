ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to face 7 murder charges

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXB7c_0kR7jhji00

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — The man accused of killing seven people and injuring one other at a pair of mushroom farms in Northern California on Monday will face several charges, including seven counts of murder, according to authorities.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told The Associated Press and The Mercury News that prosecutors will also file an attempted murder charge against Chunli Zhao, 66, ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier, investigators arrested Zhao on suspicion of opening fire at the former Mountain Mushroom Farm and Concord Farms.

Update 4:10 p.m. EST Jan. 25: Officials on Wednesday released the names of six of the people killed in Monday’s shootings in Half Moon Bay, KRON-TV reported.

A seventh person killed was not identified by name because the coroner had yet to reach the person’s family, according to the news station.

The victims were identified as:

  • Yetao Bing, 43, residence unknown
  • Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach
  • Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay
  • Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay
  • Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco
  • Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco

Earlier Wednesday, deputies said the victims were all either coworkers or former coworkers of Zhao’s.

Original report: San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said that Zhao and the victims might have worked together.

“All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence,” she said.

Zhao and his wife lived at the former Mountain Mushroom Farm, which was taken over last year by California Terra Garden, the AP and the Mercury News reported. He had worked as a forklift driver at the farm for the last several years, according to KGO-TV.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims of Monday’s shootings by name, though family members told the AP that Marciano Martinez Jimenez, a delivery person and manager at one of the farms, was among the people killed. The 50-year-old had lived in the Mexican state of Oaxaca before moving to the U.S. nearly three decades ago, the AP reported.

“He was a good person,” the victim’s brother, Servando Martinez Jimenez, told the AP. “He was polite and friendly with everyone. He never had any problems with anyone. I don’t understand why all this happened.”

The incident was not Zhao’s first reported clash with coworkers. Court records obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle showed that Zhao’s former roommate and coworker at a restaurant in San Jose got a restraining order against him in 2013 after the roommate said that Zhao tried to suffocate and threatened to kill him.

A judge allowed the restraining order to expire in July 2013, according to the Chronicle.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver in California Tesla crash jailed for attempted murder

MONTARA, Calif. — (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report: NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah and California

The National Women's Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women's pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The Wall...
BOSTON, MA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
BELOIT, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

21 injured in 85-vehicle pileup on Wisconsin interstate

Twenty-one people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a southern Wisconsin interstate Friday, causing the highway to be closed for nine hours. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the wreck occurred at about 12:31 p.m. CST on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville, WISN-TV reported. Troopers...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

The 2024 California Senate race could be Democrats' next big civil war

California may be America's most populous and progressive state. Yet it hasn't enjoyed — or endured, depending on your appetite for political drama — a . With the news Thursday that Rep. Adam Schiff of Los Angeles — and that 89-year-old incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein isn't even planning to decide " — California appears to be barrelling toward a Senate contest that could easily become the craziest of the cycle: a civil war between some of America's top Democrats about what it means to be a progressive in the year 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Election-denying lawmakers hold key election oversight roles

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced on Saturday. Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release. Carney, 66, said he's “feeling fine” and is isolating...
DELAWARE STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hurts, Purdy set for college-era rematch in NFC title tilt

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy could be primed for a shootout in the NFC championship game. It's the first time Hurts — the league MVP finalist for the Philadelphia Eagles — and Purdy, the " Mr. Irrelevant " rookie sensation for the San Francisco 49ers, have matched up in the NFL. And it's a doozy, with a spot in the Super Bowl at stake.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy