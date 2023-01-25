ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Township, MI

Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media.

Deputies were called to the girl’s Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said in a release.

She was expected to undergo surgery Wednesday.

Deputies said the girl’s younger sibling was asleep at the time of the attack and their parents weren’t home. The girl contacted her parents after the stabbing and they rushed home and called 911.

The man, from Monmouth, Illinois, fled but was arrested after he called 911. He told deputies he became angry when the girl refused to have sex with him, the sheriff’s office said.

Monmouth is about 470 miles (756 kilometers) southwest of Springfield Township, which is northwest of Detroit.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

