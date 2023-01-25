Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 2 Midday’ game

OXON HILL, MD – A retired woman who bought her winning Pick 5 lottery ticket at Mike’s Liquors in Oxon Hill says she will help her family out with the money. “It must have been on a sign, or maybe in a commercial,” the former federal government employee explained. “Wherever it was, once I saw it, it sure did stick in my head.” In fact, it did so to the point that she played the combination 98949 in the Jan. 14 evening Pick 5 drawing. “I buy tickets occasionally but had never played Pick 5 before. The way this number came to me, it The post Retired woman wins $50k Pick 5 drawing, will help her family out appeared first on Shore News Network.

OXON HILL, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO