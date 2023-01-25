Read full article on original website
Related
leesburg-news.com
Lake County updates yard waste and mattress drop-off regulations
Starting Feb. 1, Lake County’s Solid Waste Department will begin enforcing two new regulations at their drop-off facilities. The new regulations include:. • Yard waste will be limited to 4 cubic yards per day. • No stumps, logs, or fence posts accepted. • Yard waste must be no longer...
ocala-news.com
Belleview resident discusses road construction on U.S. Highway 441
First of all, why are they fixing the lanes on U.S. Highway 441, yet again? Seems like a waste of money as there were no potholes or anything apparently wrong with them since the last time they “fixed” the lanes a few years ago. They are not widening...
villages-news.com
Keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages
Keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages. We do NOT need the issues such projects will bring – Higher taxes, crime, crowded roads and reduced quality of air and water sources. “No” is a powerful word and the powers-that-be in Sumter County and surrounding counties need to use...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery stores, not convenience stores
Marion Oaks is one of the largest communities in southwest Marion County. Unfortunately, we are forced to use one Winn-Dixie, which is very small. Most of the items are out of stock a majority of the time. We are forced to drive to the new Publix because there are no other grocery stores available to us.
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston residents voice their concerns over proposed medical facility at old Williston Middle School
WILLISTON — It was a packed house inside Williston City Hall on Jan. 17 for a special town hall meeting called by the Williston City Council. And in addition to a standing-room-only crowd inside the Council Chambers, a number of people could also be seen inside the R. Gerald Hethcoat Community Center across the way, which was opened up for overflow seating.
Citrus County Chronicle
Magnolia Cemetery: 'Garden of Memories'
Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life “back in the day” so we can help preserve local history. The story of any cemetery is the story of its community, and the story of any community is the story of its families.
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
villages-news.com
Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana
An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake Farmers Market returning for Valentine’s Day
A staple in the community is returning to Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake and take place at the same time and location each Tuesday.
villages-news.com
Sumter County’s stricter regulations appear to be working at internet cafes
Sumter County’s dozen internet cafes received perfect scores recently and no violations were reported. The December inspections came nearly a year after the county cracked down on the cafes, which now must receive annual operating permits and pass periodic inspections by the county building department and the sheriff’s office.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg commissioners approve zoning change for business expansion
The Leesburg City Commission voted to approve a zoning change to allow a local company to expand its operation. Metal Structures Company USA LLC requested the city to change the zoning of an 11-acre property to industrial from residential. The property is located west of Flatwoods Road, north of Casteen Road and South of Parkway Boulevard. The property currently has a single family residence with a detached garage and utility building.
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
villages-news.com
District commander for The Villages receives promotion
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s district commander for The Villages has received a promotion. Robert Siemer was promoted Friday to the rank of captain from the rank of lieutenant. He was named district commander in The Villages in 2015. Siemer, who works out of the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
ocala-news.com
Temporary road closure along SE 137th Avenue Road in Marion County
Motorists traveling on SE 137th Avenue Road in Marion County will experience a temporary road closure between the intersections of SE 24th Street Road and SE 47th Street Road. This road closure, which is effective immediately, is expected to remain in effect through Friday, January 27, according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
Comments / 0