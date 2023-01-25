ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

leesburg-news.com

Lake County updates yard waste and mattress drop-off regulations

Starting Feb. 1, Lake County’s Solid Waste Department will begin enforcing two new regulations at their drop-off facilities. The new regulations include:. • Yard waste will be limited to 4 cubic yards per day. • No stumps, logs, or fence posts accepted. • Yard waste must be no longer...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages

Keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages. We do NOT need the issues such projects will bring – Higher taxes, crime, crowded roads and reduced quality of air and water sources. “No” is a powerful word and the powers-that-be in Sumter County and surrounding counties need to use...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy

A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston residents voice their concerns over proposed medical facility at old Williston Middle School

WILLISTON — It was a packed house inside Williston City Hall on Jan. 17 for a special town hall meeting called by the Williston City Council. And in addition to a standing-room-only crowd inside the Council Chambers, a number of people could also be seen inside the R. Gerald Hethcoat Community Center across the way, which was opened up for overflow seating.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Magnolia Cemetery: 'Garden of Memories'

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life “back in the day” so we can help preserve local history. The story of any cemetery is the story of its community, and the story of any community is the story of its families.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents

The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana

An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
OXFORD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Lady Lake Farmers Market returning for Valentine’s Day

A staple in the community is returning to Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake and take place at the same time and location each Tuesday.
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg commissioners approve zoning change for business expansion

The Leesburg City Commission voted to approve a zoning change to allow a local company to expand its operation. Metal Structures Company USA LLC requested the city to change the zoning of an 11-acre property to industrial from residential. The property is located west of Flatwoods Road, north of Casteen Road and South of Parkway Boulevard. The property currently has a single family residence with a detached garage and utility building.
LEESBURG, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake

A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

District commander for The Villages receives promotion

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s district commander for The Villages has received a promotion. Robert Siemer was promoted Friday to the rank of captain from the rank of lieutenant. He was named district commander in The Villages in 2015. Siemer, who works out of the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary road closure along SE 137th Avenue Road in Marion County

Motorists traveling on SE 137th Avenue Road in Marion County will experience a temporary road closure between the intersections of SE 24th Street Road and SE 47th Street Road. This road closure, which is effective immediately, is expected to remain in effect through Friday, January 27, according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...

