Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Eyewitness News chief meteorologist celebrates 20 years

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We here at Eyewitness News celebrated Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio's 20-year anniversary with KBAK/KBFX. January 6th marked the day he started at the station two decades ago. Before coming back to Bakersfield, Miles had been working at a station in Hartford, Connecticut. Miles had previously...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield

Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe

Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Bridal Association bridal show: Cake

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association is holding its Wedding and Events Bridal Show Sunday, 29th, 2023 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Kyle Brown, the CEO of KWB Entertainment Inc., and Jennifer Mebane from Cornerstone Bakery talked about the different types of cake offered. For more...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Light rain expected in areas of Kern County

Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought. However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Firefighters historical society hosts show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society is hosting a cocktail event, dinner and show Friday night. According to the event’s website, the cocktail event and dinner are already sold out but tickets to the show are still available. Tickets for the show are $25 and there is standing room only, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ

Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Shasta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Dr. Jasmeet Bains holds ceremonial district swearing in

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblywoman for the 35th District-D, held a ceremonial swearing in for her district constituents January 27th. Although her official swearing in took place in Sacramento last December, Dr. Bains wanted to have another ceremony in her district. Growing up in Delano and...
DELANO, CA

