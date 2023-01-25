Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Eyewitness News chief meteorologist celebrates 20 years
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We here at Eyewitness News celebrated Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio's 20-year anniversary with KBAK/KBFX. January 6th marked the day he started at the station two decades ago. Before coming back to Bakersfield, Miles had been working at a station in Hartford, Connecticut. Miles had previously...
The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
Bakersfield Californian
Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: Kipsy Cafe
Northeast Bakersfield seems to struggle to attract and sustain new restaurants, so it was a great day when Kipsy Cafe opened on Auburn Road. Opened in the spot that was formerly the Mexican restaurant Ruben's, the restaurant actually has much more in common with its predecessor Cindy's, which called the spot home for decades.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Bridal Association bridal show: Cake
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association is holding its Wedding and Events Bridal Show Sunday, 29th, 2023 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Kyle Brown, the CEO of KWB Entertainment Inc., and Jennifer Mebane from Cornerstone Bakery talked about the different types of cake offered. For more...
Light rain expected in areas of Kern County
Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought. However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and […]
Firefighters historical society hosts show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society is hosting a cocktail event, dinner and show Friday night. According to the event’s website, the cocktail event and dinner are already sold out but tickets to the show are still available. Tickets for the show are $25 and there is standing room only, according to […]
2 garden-themed events to take place in Bakersfield
With Spring approaching, many people are getting their green thumb ready. Gardeners in Bakersfield can look forward to two events aimed at them.
Bakersfield Californian
Editor's Note: So much to love about food in Bakersfield
We’ve made a good month great. February is already known for its day of love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. In the following pages, you’ll find what Bakersfield residents love about their hometown. It’s the food.
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF everyone we have an ice weekend ahead with a chance of rain moving in Sunday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a storm system that will drop southward through California. This begins on Sunday and Monday bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights...
Bakersfield Californian
So you wanna brunch? Here are some go-to spots in Bakersfield
When it comes to brunch spots in Bakersfield, Mimosa Cafe appears to be the new kid on the block. However, the restaurant that opened at 2900 Calloway Drive in late October has quickly become a popular place for brunch, as well as breakfast and lunch.
Local conservation group wants the water given back to the Kern River
"You look at all the great cities of the world, right? Try to imagine Egypt without the Nile. That would be insane!"
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ
Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Shasta
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
Long-time Bakersfield resident was a victim in the Monterey Park mass shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Monterey Park mass shooting is a traumatic and shocking blow to the Asian Pacific Islander community across the nation and the pain is felt here in the heart of Kern. One of the 11 people killed in the southland was a long-time resident of Bakersfield. Her name was Diana Tom. […]
Bakersfield Now
Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
Bakersfield Now
Dr. Jasmeet Bains holds ceremonial district swearing in
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblywoman for the 35th District-D, held a ceremonial swearing in for her district constituents January 27th. Although her official swearing in took place in Sacramento last December, Dr. Bains wanted to have another ceremony in her district. Growing up in Delano and...
Bakersfield Californian
City opens trail, bridge connecting west Bakersfield to Kern River Bike Path
Bicyclists pedaled hard Friday on a new trail connecting west Bakersfield to the Kern River Bike Path after city staff opened the latest of what’s expected to be similar projects to come. The 2.5-mile Stockdale River Ranch Multi-use Trail starts near Canterbury Road in the Stockdale River Ranch. It...
