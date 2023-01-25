ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man shot early Thursday in NE Massillon has life-threatening injuries

MASSILLON – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday on the city's northeast side. A male victim was unresponsive when police arrived at the residence where the shooting took place. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and has life-threatening injuries from the gunfire, according to a Massillon Police Department news release issued late Friday afternoon.
MASSILLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy