ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Justin Raines, a missing 22-year-old. Deputies said Raines was last seen wearing gray sweatpants in a 2017 Black Ford Mustang near Quartermein Court in Piedmont. According to deputies, the front windshield reads “IER...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

86-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday evening. Troopers said the crash happened along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road around 6:32 p.m. According to troopers, the victim was trying to turn left onto Sterling Grove...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

20-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane. According to Highway...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. The Laurens County Coroner said...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead after crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. Highway Patrol said a vehicle...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials Investigating Deadly Crash

We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. The chief of the South Carolina law enforcement division released a statement on the Tyre Nichols video tonight.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate charged after trying to choke guard with towel in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an inmate in the Laurens County Detention Center was recently charged after reportedly attacking a detention officer on January 17, 2023. According to his warrants, 22-year-old Isaac Miller of Clinton allegedly made a towel into...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

What to keep in your car for chilly morning

Questions over Murdaugh's appearance night of the murders. A worker was rescued at the Tyger River Elementary construction site after falling into a manhole. Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy