Idaho8.com
NBC Bay Area News: Suspect in Northern California farm shootings reportedly confesses, claims he was not in his right mind
Chunli Zhao, the farmworker accused of carrying out two shootings on farms in Northern California earlier this week, admitted to killing seven people and injuring one other, NBC Bay Area News reported. Monday’s mass killings stunned the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, becoming the deadliest attack in San Mateo...
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
Idaho8.com
More protests today after release of video depicting the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
Protesters across the US were holding marches and rallies on Saturday, one day after the release of video showing the horrific police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. The graphic video of police striking the Black man who later died earlier this month drew outrage from across the country. Protests began forming Friday night, with people in several cities taking to the streets and raising signs bearing Nichols’ name.
Idaho8.com
Man who threatened to detonate bomb near US Capitol pleads guilty
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to use explosives during a four-hour standoff with police in 2021 outside the Library of Congress near the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Floyd Ray Roseberry, 52, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in June, the...
Idaho8.com
A brutal beating. Cries for his mom. 23-minute delay in aid. Here are the key revelations from the Tyre Nichols police videos
The newly released videos of Tyre Nichols’ police beating captured the brutality that his family and authorities had already foreshadowed: He was punched and kicked while being restrained. He pleaded to go home and repeatedly yelled for his mom. And after the beating, while Nichols lay slumped and motionless...
Idaho8.com
Here’s how family and officials who have seen the video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest are responding to the footage
While video of an arrest in Memphis that resulted in a 29-year-old Black man’s hospitalization and death has yet to be publicly released, some family members as well as police officials have previewed the footage, sharing their disgust and horror at what they describe as a vicious beating by law enforcement officers.
Idaho8.com
‘You’re going to see acts that defy humanity,’ police chief says, as officials urge calm when Tyre Nichols arrest videos are released publicly tonight
Video of a traffic stop that led to the deadly beating of a 29-year-old Black man shows “acts that defy humanity,” the Memphis police chief told CNN on Friday, hours before the expected public release of the footage. “You’re going to see a disregard for life, duty of...
Idaho8.com
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack...
Idaho8.com
US Marines officially opens first new base in 70 years on island of Guam
The United States Marine Corps on Thursday officially opened its first new base in 70 years, a 4,000-acre installation on the US Pacific island of Guam that one day is expected to host 5,000 Marines. Construction of Camp Blaz, as it is formally known, was partially funded by the Japanese...
