Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rentonreporter.com

Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County

Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
TACOMA, WA
KIMA TV

Deputies seek driver of 'likely-stolen' Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies searching for suspect, likely-stolen Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting. Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Pierce County on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting happened at a home on the 18300 block of...
SPANAWAY, WA
KIMA TV

Man punches, kicks woman in Georgetown before pulling knife on police officer

SEATTLE — A man was arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a woman, then pulling a knife on an officer on Wednesday in Georgetown. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. reporting that a man was assaulting a woman on the 500 block of South Michigan Street in Seattle. An officer driving in the neighborhood was flagged down by community members at the same time for the same incident, SPD added.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIMA TV

Cyclist severely injured after being hit by USPS truck in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclist was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after they were hit by a USPS mail truck in Snohomish County Wednesday night. Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) said the man was struck just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Woods Creek and Ingraham roads, which is located just outside Monroe city limits.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA

