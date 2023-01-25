Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton, Washington earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people who...
rentonreporter.com
Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County
Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
publicola.com
Officer Responding to Overdose Call Killed Woman In Marked Intersection Where City Canceled Safety Project
Editor’s note: This story has been edited to reflect the fact that the Seattle Police Department, not the Seattle Fire Department, confirmed that the police officer was responding to a call about an overdose. On Monday, a police officer responding to an overdose call in South Lake Union in...
Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building
A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
KIMA TV
Deputies seek driver of 'likely-stolen' Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies searching for suspect, likely-stolen Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting. Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Pierce County on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting happened at a home on the 18300 block of...
KIMA TV
Man punches, kicks woman in Georgetown before pulling knife on police officer
SEATTLE — A man was arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a woman, then pulling a knife on an officer on Wednesday in Georgetown. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. reporting that a man was assaulting a woman on the 500 block of South Michigan Street in Seattle. An officer driving in the neighborhood was flagged down by community members at the same time for the same incident, SPD added.
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
Officers recover stolen cars, packages and more from empty building in South Lake Union
Seattle — Seattle police are investigating after finding stolen cars, bikes, and more in an empty building in South Lake Union on Tuesday morning, according to an SPD Blotter post. Officers were patrolling around 4:45 a.m. when they saw a running car parked in a building that is under...
KIMA TV
Cyclist severely injured after being hit by USPS truck in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclist was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after they were hit by a USPS mail truck in Snohomish County Wednesday night. Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) said the man was struck just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Woods Creek and Ingraham roads, which is located just outside Monroe city limits.
KIMA TV
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
KIMA TV
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
KIMA TV
Man accused of shooting 2 Puyallup officers held on more than $2 million bail
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A judge at the Pierce County Courthouse in Tacoma ordered that a man accused of shooting two Puyallup police officers during an hours-long standoff Tuesday, be held on more than $2 million bail. Thirty-Seven-year-old, Muelu Salanoa Jr. is facing attempted murder charges for what police said...
Bremerton couple sentenced for selling large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine
A federal judge sentenced a Bremerton couple to prison Friday for trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. David Berryhill, 46, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, while his 50-year-old fiancé Jamie Kelly was sentenced to 72 months in prison.
Tri-City Herald
One of two men accused in WA substation attacks to be released from federal custody
A man accused of attacking four Washington state power stations on Christmas Day was ordered released from federal custody Friday after a renewed effort by his attorney to get him into a drug-treatment facility. Matthew Greenwood, 32, was one of two Puyallup men charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities...
